Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean shares peek inside $2.3m home with famous husband

Frances Bean Cobain gave fans a glimpse inside her new marital home as she celebrated her 31st birthday on August 18.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love was presented with a decadent-looking chocolate cake with floral embellishments by her husband, pro skateboarder and the son of Tony Hawk, Riley Hawk.

The couple – who tied the knot last October – appeared to be in their living/dining room which featured modest décor, including a white two-seater sofa, a black end table, and a long, black dining table with at least eight matching chairs.

Frances and Riley both looked delighted with the dessert offering, with the birthday girl gazing adoringly at her husband, who showed off his extensive tattoo collection in a pair of black shorts.

According to the Robb Report, property records show that Frances dropped $2.3 million on a single-level house in the coastal San Diego County city of Oceanside.

Originally built in 1926, the 2,000-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms – including a loft room – half an acre of flat land and has been fully renovated in recent years.

© Instagram Frances and Riley live in the coastal city of Oceanside

The listing claims it has extensive "green energy features" including native landscaping, a new reverse osmosis water system, a solar energy system, and EV charging stations.

The home also boasts Italian porcelain floors and a kitchen with premium Sub-Zero appliances, a saltwater swimming pool, and a separate cedar hot tub.

Before she and Riley moved into their new home, Frances lived in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood. She purchased the property for $2.3 million in 2021 and made a small profit when she offloaded it for $2.4 million in October.

© Google Earth The couple live in a single-level, five-bedroom home

Her former home is only slightly smaller than her new abode, with over 1,800 square feet of living space spread across a single story.

It features three bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan with hardwood floors, a wood-beamed kitchen and a dining nook, a heated swimming pool, AstroTurf lawns, and tropical landscaping that surrounds a fire-pit seating area and covered lanai.

© Google Earth Frances sold her former home for $2.4m in 2023

Frances and Riley married in a small ceremony officiated by R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe on October 7. The bond between Michael and Frances is special; not only is he an iconic music figure, but he also holds the title of Frances' godfather.

Frances and Riley went public with their romance in January 2022, when she returned from a social media break to share a carousel of images of moments she said had "brought me a great amount of joy".

© Instagram Frances and Riley went public in January 2022

Among the images were pictures of Riley over the holiday season, and snaps of Frances and Riley on a boat with his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.

This marriage marks Frances' second walk down the aisle; she was married to The Eeries musician Isaiah Silva between 2014 and 2017. It is Riley's first marriage.

In December, Riley's dad Tony shared the first look at the couple's wedding day – and Frances looked gorgeous in a Claire Pettibone gown that mixed Victorian style with the 1920s.

The stunning gown is a full-length ivory dress with a sweetheart neckline and capped sleeves while "rich Guipure lace dangles dance along tiers of lace as heart-shaped embellishments adorn the sheer illusion back into the heart shaped train".

