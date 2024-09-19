The Prince and Princess of Wales offered royal followers an unprecedented look inside their life at Anmer Hall last week when Kate shared a health update with the public, revealing she has completed her preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

In the video, the royal couple were seen enjoying candid moments with their children in woodland near their Norfolk home and inside their mansion.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

The Waleses enjoyed an evening playing cards with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in their boho dining room of dreams, and the doting mother of three was seen pushing her youngest son Prince Louis on a swing in their fairytale garden.

© Kensington Palace Playing cards with Carole and Michael at home

To get Anmer Hall to the place it is now, both aesthetically and structurally, William and Kate commissioned renovations which reportedly cost £1.5 million.

© Kensington Palace The Waleses were seen at home with the Middletons

The renovation also featured extra security measures including planting trees around the perimeter of the property, as well as rerouting the main driveway across a field in front of the house, and moving the main gate further down the driveway.

© Getty William and Kate retreat to Norfolk in the summer

However, it was a certain interior renovation that reportedly left Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth baffled.

The kitchen was moved to mean it served as the centre of the home. As per Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life by Sally Bedell Smith, the late Queen is said to have remarked: "It's extraordinary that they all live in the kitchen – only one room!".

Spicing up Anmer Hall

Ben Pentreath was the mastermind behind the royal renovations. He previously worked with the Princess of Wales on updates made to the apartment she previously shared with William at Kensington Palace.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate has shared a heartfelt video including a clip of their garden

Meanwhile, it was architect Charles Morris who looked after the more structural changes to the 10-bedroom country home. Morris suggested adding a glass-lined "garden room" - presumably for better views of the sprawling outdoor space which wouldn't be out of place in a certain Frances Hodgson Burnett novel.

