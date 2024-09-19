To get Anmer Hall to the place it is now, both aesthetically and structurally, William and Kate commissioned renovations which reportedly cost £1.5 million.
The renovation also featured extra security measures including planting trees around the perimeter of the property, as well as rerouting the main driveway across a field in front of the house, and moving the main gate further down the driveway.
However, it was a certain interior renovation that reportedly left Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth baffled.
You may also like
The kitchen was moved to mean it served as the centre of the home. As per Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life by Sally Bedell Smith, the late Queen is said to have remarked: "It's extraordinary that they all live in the kitchen – only one room!".
Spicing up Anmer Hall
Ben Pentreath was the mastermind behind the royal renovations. He previously worked with the Princess of Wales on updates made to the apartment she previously shared with William at Kensington Palace.
Meanwhile, it was architect Charles Morris who looked after the more structural changes to the 10-bedroom country home. Morris suggested adding a glass-lined "garden room" - presumably for better views of the sprawling outdoor space which wouldn't be out of place in a certain Frances Hodgson Burnett novel.
Inside Anmer Hall
Anmer Hall is the Prince and Princess of Wales' country home on the Sandringham estate.
The property is a 10-bedroom Georgian manor house featuring a swimming pool and a tennis court.
Prince William first visited Anmer Hall as a child alongside his brother Prince Harry as King Charles' friend Hugh Van Custem Sr. resided there.
William and Kate have reportedly invested £1.5 million in renovating the grounds and interior, including making the kitchen the centre of the home and adding a "glass-lined garden room".
Ben Pentreath masterminded the renovations having previously worked on Kensington Palace.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.