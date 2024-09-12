Prince William and Princess Kate's bohemian dining room is so unexpected

The Prince and Princess of Wales have given a never-before-seen glimpse into their personal family life as Kate confirmed she has completed chemotherapy treatment.

In a touching montage captured by filmmaker Will Warr, which has now been viewed by more than 31 million people, the Wales family are seen playing on the beach in Norfolk, playing cards with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and running through leafy forests. Watch it below…

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she is 'cancer free' in moving family video

One moment of the moving video has captivated royal fans. As Kate and William play cards with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, they do so from a seriously chic dining room that is worlds away from the traditional opulent interiors of royal residences.

Forget plush red velvet, ornate gold frames and extravagant candelabra like Buckingham Palace's interiors.

The Wales family's dining room boasts a welcoming, bohemian vibe, decked out with tropical plants, scalloped lampshades and chic cream curtains that allow light to flood the family space.

© Kensington Palace The Wales family's home is a tropical oasis decorated with warm interiors

As the family play cards and share furious bursts of competitive laughter with each other, Kate and William's collection of trinkets can be seen on a console table in the background.

Family photographs, wicker baskets and artsy vases can be seen, as well as rattan lampshades and ornate plates decorating the walls.

© Kensington Palace The Wales family's dining room is full of natural elements, boho décor and green plants

More leafy green houseplants and fresh flowers dress the space - an interior design trick also followed by King Charles.

In recent photographs shared of the monarch at Sandringham House, the King appeared to have a towering Schefflera Nora plant, or 'Australian Umbrella' tree in the centre of the room, as well as a smaller, potted houseplant and a statement, feathered Asparagus Fern perched on a shelf by the fireplace.

© Getty King Charle's 'Saloon' at Sandringham House is full of blooming house plants

An earth-conscious King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales are on trend with their decision to bring the outdoors in. 'Biophilia' is the term used to describe this method of interior design, which brings as many natural elements into the home to promote a healthier and happier environment.

“In current interior trends there is a spotlight on people embracing natural and sustainable elements while also considering how your decor choices affect your mood," says Jo Trotman of The Residence Collection.

"The biophilic trend ticks both of these boxes - while encouraging positivity in the home too."