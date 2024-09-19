Today's Dylan Dreyer opens the doors into stunning NYC apartment in very real home video

Dylan Dreyer loves to make memories with her three young sons, and often shares sweet videos of their time together on social media.

And in her latest Instagram post, the Today Show star opened the doors into her stylish New York City apartment during a dance party with her children.

The NBC star had fun dancing to Neon Trees with her kids Calvin, Oliver and Rusty inside their living room, which can be viewed below.The TV star and her children had the best time, and what's more, fans got a chance to see a glimpse inside Dylan's family home - which is stunning!

Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside stylish NYC apartment

The Misty the Cloud author has an open plan living room complete with a space-saving 'L' shaped couch and a stylish black-and-white print of Brooklyn Bridge hanging on her wall.

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera live in their two-bed apartment in Manhattan with their young children, and the star has often spoken about their love of the space.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons

After welcoming their third child in 2021, they had no desire to move anywhere else, and instead got creative with making space for all three boys in the second bedroom.

Along with their Manhattan apartment, the family also have a beautiful beachside property outside of the city, where they often spend the weekends.It's been a big change for Dylan and her family this September, as now all three boys are attending school.

Dylan with her sons

The doting mom opened up about the change in a bittersweet Instagram post earlier in August, writing: "Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

Dylan and Brian took their sons on several trips over the summer, including to Turks and Caicos and more recently, South Carolina, where they made lots of lovely memories ahead of the new school year.

© Instagram Dylan at home in NYC

The NBC star makes traveling with young children look very easy, and opened up about her top tips for making it as stress-free as possible during a recent interview with HELLO!

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents... I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

© Instagram Dylan and her family went away for a lot of the summer

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit. Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning?

"So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."

The star's children are already well traveled, and she also revealed during her chat with HELLO! that she wouldn't rule out moving abroad to the UK with her family if the right opportunity came up in the future.