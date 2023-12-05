Savannah Guthrie opens the doors inside her new home as she unveils jaw-dropping Christmas display

Savannah Guthrie is gearing up for her first Christmas in her new home, and it's safe to say she's gone all out with the decorations!

The Today Show star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some new photos from inside her living room, focusing on a huge Christmas tree.

The tree featured an array of decorations, including stockings, fairies and colorful baubles. "'Tis the season - for tree content," she captioned the series of images.

The photos also gave another glimpse inside Savannah's beautiful house, which boasts period features. The monochrome living space where the tree is currently living has a built-in bookshelf filled with books and photos, as well as modern light fixtures.

Thanks to her job on Today, Savannah has been able to get into the festive spirit early, and was one of the co-hosts once again at the Rockefeller Tree lighting ceremony on November 30.

Savannah Guthrie's Christmas tree inside her new NYC home

The fun-filled night included performances from Kelly Clarkson, Barry Manilow and Cher, to name but a few.

Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman, along with their two children Vale and Charlie, moved into their new home in June.

The downtown property is located nearby the NBC studios, where Savannah works each weekday morning on Today - a show she's been co-hosting for over a decade.

Savannah with husband Mike Feldman and their two children

While the family are settled in their new home, they are still waiting to sell their TriBeCa apartment. The star and her husband have had their luxury apartment up for sale since January, having first purchased it in 2017.

Per People, property records reveal that the TV journalist and her husband have slashed the price by half a million dollars, having re-listed it at $6.6 million down from $7.1 million.

The home is listed by Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, and the listing claims a purchase would be a "rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

© Getty Images Savannah loves living in NYC

The apartment listing also reveals: "The elevator opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room with nearly 50 feet of linear frontage.

The space, renovated to perfection and with wall-to-wall south-facing windows, is ideal for entertaining with three separate living areas."

"Other features in the Great Room include a wall of custom oak millwork adding tremendous warmth and character, concrete ceilings with breathtaking light fixtures and a stunning steel and glass wall with doors that lead to a large formal Dining Area with an antiqued mirror and cerused oak backdrop."

Savannah on the Today Show alongside co-host Hoda Kotb

As well as their property in New York City, Savannah's family also own a beautiful home in Upstate New York, where they spend a lot of their weekends and holidays. It boasts a sprawling garden with an outdoor pool, which she has been making the most of during the warm evenings.

The backyard also has a large wooden decking area and comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants, along with a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees. It also has several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools. The TV star even has her own indoor gym, equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag.

