Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer causes a 'stink' inside 'messy' New York home — watch
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover homes

Dylan Dreyer causes a 'stink' inside 'messy' New York home — watch

The Today meteorologist has three sons 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It was another fun day inside Dylan Dreyer's household on Wednesday when the Today host and her boys received a new toy. 

The mom-of-three took a break from delivering the weather forecast to spend time with Calvin, Ollie, and Rusty with hilarious results. 

Dylan took her fans into her NYC apartment with a video she posted on Instagram.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares look inside her 'messy' apartment as kids play with new fart gun

The snapshot into family life showed Dylan taking aim at the trio with a 'fart gun' they'd been gifted. 

As she panned the camera around the boys delighted in sniffing the fowl smelling air coming out of the gun. 

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons
Dylan shares her home with her three sons and husband Brian

"Smells like popcorn," said her oldest as Calvin cried: "I wanna try." 

There was plenty of laughter from the group as they pulled the trigger to release a fresh round of rotten gas. 

While they were having a whale of time, Dylan had to confess her home wasn't particularly tidy.

Photo shared by Dylan Dreyer on Instagram September 30, 2023 of her with her husband and their three sons Calvin, Oliver and Russell taking a selfie while celebrating Russell's second birthday.© Instagram
Dylan admitted her home was 'messy'

In the caption she wrote: "Thanks @nbcuniversal for the @moose_toys @despicableme Fart Blaster!! Not sure a (messy) apartment with 3 boys could be happier!! #despicableme4."

Sure enough, there were toys scattered on the wooden floor, wrappers on the work surfaces and bags and boxes strewn on the ground. 

Dylan is a mom of three© @dylandreyernbc Instagram
Dylan is a mom of three

Rather than berate Dylan for her untidy abode, she was praised by her social media followers who wrote: "Those boys will never ever say “house was messy”. They will later in their life say the house you provided was their comfort and home."

Dylan shares her boys with her husband, Brian Fischer and she's opened the doors to her family home in the past. 

Most recently, she impressed fans with her use of space when shared the behind-the-scenes reality of home life.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Dylan shows off her space saving hack inside her sons' bedroom

The little boys all share the same bedroom, which Dylan has transformed. They have an amazing triple bunkbed which their famous mom dressed with fresh sports-themed bedding covered with footballs, basketballs and more.

There's a plethora of storage cabinets for their clothes, glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling and a colorful rug adding warmth to the space.

Dylan Dreyer went on at trip down memory lane during a "bittersweet" outing with her family
Dylan with her husband

Rusty previously slept on a cot in the corner of the room while Dylan's eldest sons shared regular bunk beds. 

Commenting on the use of their limited space, Dylan wrote: "'You have to move,' they said. 'You'll never fit in your apartment,' they said. 'Time for a bigger place,' they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more