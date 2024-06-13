Dylan Dreyer causes a 'stink' inside 'messy' New York home — watch

It was another fun day inside Dylan Dreyer's household on Wednesday when the Today host and her boys received a new toy.

The mom-of-three took a break from delivering the weather forecast to spend time with Calvin, Ollie, and Rusty with hilarious results.

Dylan took her fans into her NYC apartment with a video she posted on Instagram.

The snapshot into family life showed Dylan taking aim at the trio with a 'fart gun' they'd been gifted.

As she panned the camera around the boys delighted in sniffing the fowl smelling air coming out of the gun.

Dylan shares her home with her three sons and husband Brian

"Smells like popcorn," said her oldest as Calvin cried: "I wanna try."

There was plenty of laughter from the group as they pulled the trigger to release a fresh round of rotten gas.

While they were having a whale of time, Dylan had to confess her home wasn't particularly tidy.



In the caption she wrote: "Thanks @nbcuniversal for the @moose_toys @despicableme Fart Blaster!! Not sure a (messy) apartment with 3 boys could be happier!! #despicableme4."

Sure enough, there were toys scattered on the wooden floor, wrappers on the work surfaces and bags and boxes strewn on the ground.



Rather than berate Dylan for her untidy abode, she was praised by her social media followers who wrote: "Those boys will never ever say “house was messy”. They will later in their life say the house you provided was their comfort and home."

Dylan shares her boys with her husband, Brian Fischer and she's opened the doors to her family home in the past.

Most recently, she impressed fans with her use of space when shared the behind-the-scenes reality of home life.

The little boys all share the same bedroom, which Dylan has transformed. They have an amazing triple bunkbed which their famous mom dressed with fresh sports-themed bedding covered with footballs, basketballs and more.

There's a plethora of storage cabinets for their clothes, glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling and a colorful rug adding warmth to the space.



Rusty previously slept on a cot in the corner of the room while Dylan's eldest sons shared regular bunk beds.

Commenting on the use of their limited space, Dylan wrote: "'You have to move,' they said. 'You'll never fit in your apartment,' they said. 'Time for a bigger place,' they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates."