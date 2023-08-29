Dylan Dreyer shares rare insight into kitchen at home and fans are obsessed

Dylan Dreyer is a familiar face thanks to her regular appearances on The Today Show, but while fans are used to seeing her on set of TV, it's less often they receive a glimpse into her home.

However, on Monday the mom-of-three invited fans into her kitchen, sharing an insight into the snacks she creates for her sons, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six with a revealing photo of her culinary setup.

Dylan shared a photo of a large baking tray on top of her wooden kitchen counter, covered in pork roll, which she'd sliced up to look like Pacman, sure to delight her three young sons as much as it thrilled her followers.

Dylan captioned the photo "IYKYK," which stands for 'if you know you know,' and her fans certainly seemed to know! "The ever-popular Pac-Man bologna. We ate this a lot as kids," one reminisced, while another commented: "My dad taught me to make these! Great delicious memories."

A third agreed, writing: "One of my favs growing up and I still love it with a piece of melted American cheese on white bread with lots of mustard! My mouth is watering."

The Today Show host had a wholesome family weekend, taking her brother, dad and nephew to their first ever Mets game at Citi Field in New York.

“My brother, my nephew, and my dad are HUGE @mets fans and have never been to Citi Field,” she captioned the post. “We changed that today!! #familyday”

In the charming photos, Dylan posed with her family, including her husband Brian Fichera, dad Jim and one of her brothers along with smaller members of the family, including two of Dylan’s three sons; Calvin, six and Oliver, three – it looks like they had a fantastic day, and we bet they loved their salty snacks when they got home!

It's great they managed to have some family time over the weekend, as Dylan has been rushed off her feet preparing for her kids to return to school, even sharing her tips for back-to-school time-saving with her devoted social media followers.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin love to create in the kitchen

Fans of course lapped up her advice, writing: "Love you Dylan! You make managing life so easy!" and: "I applaud you for keeping your videos REAL. Mom life isn’t glamorous at all and you show that in all your videos."

We can't wait for more insights into Dylan's busy life!

