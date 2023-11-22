Today's Dylan Dreyer shares look inside huge $2.5M beach house as she reveals big change for Thanksgiving

Dylan Dreyer is getting ready for Thanksgiving with her young family, and shared a new photo on social media this week of her prepping the food at her vacation home by the beach.

The Today Show star has a gorgeous home located by New York's South Shore where she tends to spend her weekends and time off from work, and features a huge marble kitchen with a beautiful view overlooking the sea, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling French doors which lead out to a balcony just off of her open-plan living room.

Dylan has certainly got her work cut out for the holidays too, with the picture showing a huge array of food and mixing bowls spread across the worktop.

What's more, in the caption, the meteorologist revealed that she was deciding to change things up this Thanksgiving with one simple but effective change.

Rather than rushing from work on the Today Show to make the family's meal on Thursday, Dylan is making things easier for herself - while spreading out the celebrations for longer - by opting for snacks on Thanksgiving day, followed by the main meal on the Friday.

Dylan Dreyer shared a look inside her huge open-plan kitchen at her vacation home

She explained: "Let the prep work begin!! We’ve actually moved Thanksgiving to Friday this year so we’ve got a day of snacking Thursday then the big event Friday! It’s the best time of the year!!"

This time last year, Dylan stepped in for Al Roker to host the Thanksgiving Parade from Uptown Manhattan, and had to be even more organized when it came to meal prep.

Dylan's Thanksgiving prep

She said on the show afterwards: "I was at the parade, it was nice to step in and help fill out. I had never been to the actual parade before, well from a distance but I was never allowed through. But thanks to some credentials this year I was allowed through. Then I went home and cooked for my whole family."

Dylan went on to reveal that the cooking process wasn't too difficult thanks to her preparing a lot of it in advance, and credited her mother-in-law for helping out "so much". Just before Thanksgiving in 2022, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about the holiday season, revealing that it was her favorite time of year.

© Instagram Dylan with her three young sons and husband Brian Fichera

She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

Dylan Dreyer at her family's vacation home by the ocean

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, two, - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"

