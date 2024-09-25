Jennifer Garner makes her kids' 'dream come true' with epic slumber party room inside multi-million-dollar home

Jennifer Garner has built an incredible home for herself and her three children – but there is one room in her sprawling $7.4 million abode that she's particularly proud of.

The 52-year-old opened the doors to her LA home earlier this month and shared a look inside the "slumber party room" she designed for Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

"This is like a dream come true for me because I love to have kids over for a slumber party, but I'm also a stickler about sleep," the mom of three told Architectural Digest during a video tour.

The spacious room has wooden floors with a matching built-in entertainment system – that houses a large flatscreen TV – and built-in bunk beds.

© Architectural Digest Jennifer's 'slumber party room' has built-in bunk beds

The furniture is a mixture of wood finishes and blue upholstery, with a multi-seater sofa and matching armchairs decorated in the same hue as the curtains and bedding that covers each bed.

"I wanted built-in bunks where kids could cozy up altogether, which is usually what happens late at night, you'll see them all bent up over something they're looking at together," Jennifer explained.

© Architectural Digest Jennifer loves the curtains hiding the bunk beds

"I love that the beds all have their own [curtains] like you're on a ship, a really nice ship," she added.

The space is also home to several toys from her children's childhood. "I love having a spot where kids can be kids," she said, adding: "I also keep all of their favorite, favorite toys from when they were really little.

© Architectural Digest Jennifer compared the beds to being on a 'really nice ship'

"You want little kids to come over and feel welcomed and excited, and every now and then, the big kids will still pull out the old toys and play."

Jennifer moved into her "private paradise" with her children after building and designing her home from the ground up after a lengthy and disappointing search.

© Architectural Digest Jennifer called the slumber party room a 'dream come true'

"I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in," she told the publication.

"I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build,' and found this lot," she added.

Early in her search, Jennifer knew she "wanted [the home] to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on".

In 2019, she purchased the lot her home was eventually built on for a reported $7.4 million, and she is over the moon with the results.

© Instagram Jennifer built her home from the ground up

"I am happy that I feel like we use the space really well, and that the kids are all over the house," Jennifer, who teamed up with architects, husband-and-wife duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti, said.

"They’re as comfortable sitting in the living room as they are doing homework in the dining room. And that’s the dream, right?"

© Instagram Jennifer's home has huge amounts of outdoor space

The inspiration for the home was Jennifer's childhood growing up in West Virginia, which is largely reflected in the heavy use of wood and the overall contemporary farmhouse look of the property.

Despite being a "private person", Jennifer was "happy" she shared such a personal look inside her family home.

© Instagram Jennifer built a farmhouse-style home

"I'm such a private person about my home and here I've just taken you through the entire house," she said of the video tour.

"I've never built anything all by myself before and I'm so proud of it. I am filled with gratitude every time I walk into my house. That I get to live here, that I'm so lucky to have my kids here."