Joanna Gaines takes fans inside new addition to sweeping family farm amid bittersweet time with 5 kids

Joanna Gaines is keeping busy with Magnolia Network and Fixer Upper work as she and husband Chip Gaines prepare to send their kids off into the world once again.

The 46-year-old TV personality and home renovation expert will be seeing her five children head back to school for the new year, including one going away from home.

Earlier this month, she shared the parting moments with her oldest son Drake, 19, who is returning to college for his sophomore year, having moved into an apartment off campus.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Chip And Joanna Gaines' 5 Kids

She and Chip, 49, also share Ella, 17, Duke, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and youngest Crew, six, all of whom will also return or have returned to school for a brand new year.

In the midst of it all, Joanna is heralding the release of the Fall issue of Magnolia Journal, and for the cover, took fans inside her own massive Texas family farm's

Alongside some behind-the-scenes footage from the cover shoot, shared on Instagram earlier this week, she penned: "Our fall issue is here! We got to photograph the cover in my new rose cottage at the farm."

Joanna added: "This little space has come to mean so much to me, and I love the way we were able to weave the beauty of preserving flowers into this season's theme."

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares rare family photos from beach vacation with husband Chip Gaines



The Fixer Upper star continued: "'Attune' — this isn't a word I use all that often, but it feels active and alive, careful and purposeful. Like an invitation to take a breath, but also to take note of all the beauty and gratitude this season offers us," imploring fans to get the new issue for themselves.

© Instagram Their Waco home boasts several stunning spaces, filled with flowers and products from their farm

Fans loved taking a peek inside Joanna's own world at home, and left comments like: "Gosh this space & you are amazing," and: "I am LOVING all the dried flowers and plant material!" as well as: "Loveeee that cottage."

MORE: Inside Joanne and Chip Gaines' incredible $100k community makeover

In the new issue, released earlier this month, Joanna shared that the space was originally a potting shed for their rose garden, but after the space needed some cleaning up, she and Chip decided to turn the shed into their "rose cottage," a space devoted to not only storing tools but also pressing and preserving flowers, giving it a full makeover, paint job, and even a new roof inspired by their trip to South Korea.

© Instagram Drake moved back to college earlier this month

"I want to preserve all that we've planted, cultivated, and reaped each season—to capture the wonder that captured us," she penned in the journal. "Recently, I decided to return to that decade-old rose garden and shed and give it a new purpose."

MORE: Joanna Gaines' son Crew impresses fans with skills in new video from family home

"I wanted it to serve as a dedicated place to do what my family and I have been doing for years: to press flowers as a way to pause, document, and savor what we've grown together."

© Instagram The couple share five children, including three sons and two daughters

Joanna added that the rose cottage was part of the "attune" theme for her this season, to take some time to break and reassess life instead of chugging along. "For me, it begins with pulling back in some areas at the office. Because, the truth is, I love to work."