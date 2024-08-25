Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines takes fans inside new addition to sweeping family farm amid bittersweet time with 5 kids
Subscribe
Joanna Gaines takes fans inside new addition to sweeping family farm amid bittersweet time with 5 kids
Joanna Gaines discusses new book, "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" at Build Studio on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)© Rob Kim

Joanna Gaines takes fans inside new addition to sweeping family farm amid bittersweet time with 5 kids

The Fixer Upper star and her husband Chip Gaines share kids Drake, Duke, Crew, Ella, and Emmie Kay

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Joanna Gaines is keeping busy with Magnolia Network and Fixer Upper work as she and husband Chip Gaines prepare to send their kids off into the world once again.

The 46-year-old TV personality and home renovation expert will be seeing her five children head back to school for the new year, including one going away from home.

Earlier this month, she shared the parting moments with her oldest son Drake, 19, who is returning to college for his sophomore year, having moved into an apartment off campus.

Recommended videoYou may also likeMeet Chip And Joanna Gaines' 5 Kids

She and Chip, 49, also share Ella, 17, Duke, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and youngest Crew, six, all of whom will also return or have returned to school for a brand new year.

In the midst of it all, Joanna is heralding the release of the Fall issue of Magnolia Journal, and for the cover, took fans inside her own massive Texas family farm's

Alongside some behind-the-scenes footage from the cover shoot, shared on Instagram earlier this week, she penned: "Our fall issue is here! We got to photograph the cover in my new rose cottage at the farm." 

View post on Instagram
 

Joanna added: "This little space has come to mean so much to me, and I love the way we were able to weave the beauty of preserving flowers into this season's theme."

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares rare family photos from beach vacation with husband Chip Gaines

The Fixer Upper star continued: "'Attune' — this isn't a word I use all that often, but it feels active and alive, careful and purposeful. Like an invitation to take a breath, but also to take note of all the beauty and gratitude this season offers us," imploring fans to get the new issue for themselves.

Joanna Gaines shares a photo after the family's honey harvest on their farm from the dining room, posted on Instagram© Instagram
Their Waco home boasts several stunning spaces, filled with flowers and products from their farm

Fans loved taking a peek inside Joanna's own world at home, and left comments like: "Gosh this space & you are amazing," and: "I am LOVING all the dried flowers and plant material!" as well as: "Loveeee that cottage."

MORE: Inside Joanne and Chip Gaines' incredible $100k community makeover

In the new issue, released earlier this month, Joanna shared that the space was originally a potting shed for their rose garden, but after the space needed some cleaning up, she and Chip decided to turn the shed into their "rose cottage," a space devoted to not only storing tools but also pressing and preserving flowers, giving it a full makeover, paint job, and even a new roof inspired by their trip to South Korea.

Joanna Gaines embraces her oldest son Drake ahead of his move back to college, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Drake moved back to college earlier this month

"I want to preserve all that we've planted, cultivated, and reaped each season—to capture the wonder that captured us," she penned in the journal. "Recently, I decided to return to that decade-old rose garden and shed and give it a new purpose." 

MORE: Joanna Gaines' son Crew impresses fans with skills in new video from family home

"I wanted it to serve as a dedicated place to do what my family and I have been doing for years: to press flowers as a way to pause, document, and savor what we've grown together."

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram in honor of Father's Day 2024 of her husband Chip Gaines with their three sons© Instagram
The couple share five children, including three sons and two daughters

Joanna added that the rose cottage was part of the "attune" theme for her this season, to take some time to break and reassess life instead of chugging along. "For me, it begins with pulling back in some areas at the office. Because, the truth is, I love to work."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More