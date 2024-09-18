Jennifer Garner shares peek inside surprisingly 'compact' bedroom at sprawling $7.4m LA home

Jennifer Garner has shared a peek inside her surprisingly "compact" bedroom at her sprawling $7.4 million home.

The 52-year-old finally moved into her "private paradise" with her children Violet, 18, – who is now studying at Yale University – Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, after building her forever home from scratch.

While she has already shared a glimpse inside the farmhouse-style property, she gave her followers another look inside her tranquil bedroom, which you can see in the video below, on Tuesday.

WATCH: Inside Jennifer Garner's 'compact' bedroom at $7.4 million LA home

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Alias star posted a close-up photo of her dark, wooden bedside table that is home to a docking station, a white marbled lamp, and a copy of her latest read, The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave.

The photo also reveals the navy blue, upholstered headboard behind Jennifer's luxurious-looking bed which is covered in a white bedspread and matching pillows to coordinate with the room's plain white walls.

Earlier this month, Jennifer gave fans a better look at her private space, which she described as "tight and compact".

"It was not a space that I needed a ton of room devoted to," she said in a video shared on Instagram.

© Instagram Jennifer keeps her latest books on her bedside table

The room appears to be sparsely decorated, with a bed, bedside tables, a bench, a large chair, and storage cabinets. There are also a couple of framed prints on the walls, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading to a private balcony.

Jennifer built and designed her home from the ground up after a lengthy — and frustrating — search.

Speaking with Architectural Digest, the mom-of-three shared that early on in her search she knew she "wanted [the home] to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on."

Recalling her search for a new home, Jennifer shared: "I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in."

© Instagram Jennifer built her home from the ground up

She added: "I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build,' and found this lot."

In 2019, a year after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized, she purchased the lot her home was eventually built on for a reported $7.4 million.

© Instagram Jennifer's home has huge amounts of outdoor space

She and her architects, husband-and-wife duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti, took a lot of inspiration from Jennifer's childhood growing up in West Virginia, which is largely reflected in the heavy use of wood and the overall contemporary farmhouse look of the home.

"I had this idea of creating something that felt like a farmhouse and a barn," Steve said, noting: "We wanted natural wood, coziness – a kind of warm embrace of a house for her because she's such a lovely person."

© Instagram Jennifer built a farmhouse-style home

Jennifer is over the moon with the results: "I am happy that I feel like we use the space really well, and that the kids are all over the house," she said.

"They’re as comfortable sitting in the living room as they are doing homework in the dining room. And that’s the dream, right?"