Princess Mette-Marit's jewellery designer Camilla Austad Knutsen unveils art-filled Oslo home

Sophisticated yet understated, Norway's capital Oslo sums up Scandinavian chic. So it's a perfect setting for jewellery designer Camilla Austad Knutsen, whose creations for her brand Libelula chime with those people – including her country's Queen-to-be, Mette-Marit – who believe that style doesn't need to shout.

Jewellery designer Camilla Austad Knutsen's Oslo home

Naturally that philosophy is on display in Camilla's home in the city, in an elegant building dating from 1895. High ceilings and huge windows showcase decorative mouldings, pale marble and modern art, for an effect that's original but never overpowering.

For Camilla, her financier husband John Eric Knutsen and their seven children, it makes a serene backdrop to their busy family life...

The financier turned VIP jewellery designer

Camilla, you've spent a year and a half restoring your home, carefully respecting its architectural history. Do you take a similar approach to Libelula?

"Yes. I want good quality in all aspects of life; the clothes I wear, the food I make, how I design my homes, even how I set tables.

Camilla's creations for her brand Libelula are popular with Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

"In my jewellery, I aim for beautiful timeless design and use the finest stones available. I'd rather wait months for the perfect green agate than use an inferior one that I can have immediately."

How much of the year do you spend here?

For Camilla, her financier husband John Eric Knutsen and their seven children, the home makes a serene backdrop to their busy family life

"We spend most of our time in Oslo, often heading to the mountains for the weekends. Our house there is 3,000ft up and the landscape is majestic, straight out of a Norwegian fairy tale."

You and John have a home in London too...

The couple also owns a home in London and a Norwegian mountain retreat

“We do, and I'm usually there for one week a month. I have a lot of clients in London. Our life there is hectic, fun and sexy. We go out to dinner at the private clubs where we’re members, meet friends, work out, and have long breakfasts."

How did you two meet?

'I want good quality in all aspects of life; the clothes I wear, the food I make, how I design my homes, even how I set tables'

"We're both divorced and we met by chance at a restaurant in Oslo, through mutual friends. We only talked for a short while but made a big impression on each other.

"The next time we met, it was obvious to both of us that this was it and we had to be together. We married in Chelsea Town Hall last year, and spent ourhoneymoon in Paris."

Camilla likes her family home to be 'colourful and playful, just like our life together

You share a love of art. Who are your favourite artists?

"We have so many. While John and I were still dating he gave me a photo called Beautiful by Norwegian artist Vibeke Tandberg. I was so touched by the gesture.

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO The kitchen boats a spacious island perfect for entertaining

"Then the first piece we bought together was the Annie Morris sculpture in our living room. It's colourful and playful, just like our life together."

What do you like to do when you're here?

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO The chic and moden design reflects Camilla's love of hosting

"I love to cook. I cook every day for my family and our Sunday dinners are a big production, mandatory for everyone. I also love to host guests and I always make the food myself.

"Norwegian seafood is amazing and relatively simple to cook for a crowd. As for dessert, I do a whole buffet of treats, like raspberries with mascarpone cream."

'I love to cook. I cook every day for my family and our Sunday dinners are a big production,' Camilla says of her family life

What motivated you to leave the financial sector ten years ago for a new start as a jewellery designer?

"I was pregnant with my fourth child, Ludvig, when I decided it was time for a life change, to do something creative like I'd always wanted.

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO The marble bathroom screams modern elegance

"That summer I bought a gold-plated necklace on which I engraved all my children's names. With all the swimming and sunbathing, it faded and finally broke. I decided I could do better. I wanted to make something timeless, that I could pass on to my children and grandchildren."

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO Camilla's inspiration is drawn from her love of nature

"Then one evening we were sitting at a restaurant in Marbella and started talking to the people on the table next to us, one of whom turned out to be a fifth-generation artisan goldsmith.

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO A freestanding bath is the perfect place to relax

"I asked if he could make me a names bracelet in 18-carat gold. He said yes and the rest is history."

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO The bedroom is decorated with cool, neutral tones

Where does your inspiration come from?

"Nature. That's why I named my company Libelula, which means dragonfly in Spanish. I would never use synthetic stones – why would I when nature offers such beautiful shapes and colours?

'My eldest daughter, Ulrikke, is 22, and I'm increasingly involving her in the business'

"And I don't want to mass-produce my jewellery, because we must take care of this precious earth that we call home."

How do you go about creating exclusive pieces for VIP clients such as Crown Princesses Mette-Marit of Norway and Marie-Chantal of Greece?

'My husband's support, guidance and love mean the world to me'

"Since jewellery is very personal we always have a long conversation about their tastes. I’m lucky enough to have royals and celebrities among my clients, but to me, all of them are VIPs.

"I want this to be an enjoyable and fun process for everyone. That, combined with the quality of the final piece, is what makes people come back."

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO The property boasts a private garden

How much of your success do you owe to your husband and children?

"They've contributed a lot. My children are really supportive and proud and my husband is someone whose advice I seek all the time. His support, guidance and love mean the world to me.

© FERNANDA & PALOMA FOR COUCHE PHOTO Most of the year is spent in Oslo

"My eldest daughter, Ulrikke, is 22, and I'm increasingly involving her in the business. My hope is that we can work together once she finishes her degree in design."

Camilla describes her children as 'supportive and proud'

