Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's home raided after son Marius throws 'wild' party - report

Skaugum, the Norwegian royal residence of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, has been involved in a burglary.

The news comes just weeks after the arrest of Mette-Marit's 27-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby on 4 August, which was followed by a second arrest on 14 September.

According to Norwegian news outlet Se og Hør, the burglary occurred after Marius, 27, held a "wild" party at the royal couple's residence.

Shortly afterwards, members of a known motorcycle gang stole private items both of high crown value and personal value to the Crown Prince family.

© HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN Marius Borg Haiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

In a video obtained by Se og Hør, an unidentified person films themself using a segway to navigate Mette-Marit and Haakon's private apartment - which appears to have been ransacked with items strewn across the floor beside a table tennis setup.

Valuable silverware is said to have been stolen from Skaugum, which the thieves reportedly tried to sell via an auction house.

Skaugum is normally a safe and private retreat for the Norwegian royal family, and has been home to the Crown Prince and Princess since 2003. The royal couple extensively renovated the property, turning it into a collection of luxury apartments to modernise the Royal Palace, which has a history dating back to the Middle Ages.

Very few glimpses have been seen inside the couple's private Skaugum apartment. During the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple shared a photograph from inside their home office during a video conference.

© Instagram The Norwegian royals shared a glimpse inside their home office

The room has a chic blue colour scheme, with wooden panelling on the lower half of the walls, and artwork and a gold-framed mirror adding the decorative touches.

The Norwegian royals also shared a photograph taken in their dining room in 2020, which boasts a chic and minimalist grey theme, elevated with natural rattan accents and grand artwork.

© Instagram The dining room at Skaugum

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's strained relationship with her son Marius

It has proved to be a summer of discontent for the Norwegian royal family in light of Marius' ongoing involvement with the law.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius, who is her first child from her previous relationship with convicted felon Morten Borg, is currently facing preliminary charges after "physically and psychologically" assaulting his girlfriend.

© Julian Parker - Getty Mette-Marit's son has spoken out about his behaviour

Following his first arrest last month, Marius spoke out via his lawyer Braitlin, in a statement shared with Norwegian outlet NRK.

He said: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

Marius continued: "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and will explain myself truthfully to the police."

© Getty Marius (R) with his mother, stepfather and half-siblings in 2019

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the Oslo Police confirmed that Marius was later detained and released with more charges after he allegedly contacted one of the victims from a hidden phone number, despite the imposed restraining order.