Entrepreneur Marine Tanguy's Georgian townhouse in London is an artist's dream

"I fell in love with this house as soon as I saw it," French-born entrepreneur Marine Tanguy says of her Georgian home in London's fashionable Marylebone. Of course, Marine is used to trusting her visual instincts. And although she and her family moved into their elegant townhouse only four years ago, she's no stranger to the capital. She first arrived aged 21, when, after studying art history at Warwick, she worked running the Outsiders Gallery in Soho.

But it was in Los Angeles that she found the inspiration for her own innovative project, MT Art Agency. During a spell living there, she saw how much Hollywood actors counted on their agents. A similar system was needed for artists, she decided, and set about creating it. The result has been hailed as a breath of fresh air, especially thanks to her credo that art is for everyone, which sees MT balance purpose with profit.

Now, as chief executive of a buoyant international business as well as mum to two young children – Atlas, four, and Vivaldi, one – Marine has her hands more than full. Luckily, her gorgeous home makes the perfect base for all her passions, as she tells us here.

© Mel Yates Marine, tell us about the house... "It dates from 1745 and was designed by Robert Adam, a leading figure in the renaissance of classical architecture in 18th-century England. I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it."

© Mel Yates What were your plans when you made it your home? "I aimed to make it into a haven for my family, friends and artists. Every week, an artist comes to stay downstairs and it’s a joy to see this house so alive. [US-born artist] David Popa came for a drink when I had just given birth to my second child and he was explaining his art to my firstborn, whose eyes were overflowing with excitement. It’s a dream come true that all the parts of my life can cohabit in this house."

© Mel Yates Tell us about the decoration... "I wanted it to feel warmer, so I opted for shades of deep blue and cream mixed with reds throughout, and brass and gold for the furniture."

© Mel Yates Did you have help? "I consulted many artist friends, as well as my dear friend Michele Atijas from Yohan May Interiors."

© Mel Yates Which of the pieces here means most to you? "It’s impossible to say! I’m fond of all of them, from our first-edition books, such as Atlas Shrugged [by Ayn Rand], to our art collection and my children’s drawings. "Maybe if I had to highlight just one thing, it would be the duo formed by Nigerian photographer Asìkò’s maternity-themed picture and Léo Caillard’s bronze sculpture. I love that. Léo focuses on Greek mythology, while Asìkò shows us that there is so much more out there, beyond Western culture, that we should explore."

© Mel Yates Do you have a favourite room? "The one we designed around the works we own by David aiu Servan-Schreiber, the first artist we signed. It’s a little sanctuary and my favourite place to read."

© Mel Yates By nurturing talent – for example, arranging clients' contracts with institutions and brands – your agency has become a great success... "I’m very proud of what we’ve built. Our vision and values have stayed the same ever since we launched in 2015. "At the very heart of the project is the desire to develop the reputation of our artists more effectively, while democratising the art world and integrating it everywhere. We were the first in the sector to be awarded B Corporation status as a business that balances purpose and profit."

© Mel Yates How did you come to create it? "The idea came about when I co-owned the De Re Gallery in LA – so named because I was born on France’s Ile de Ré – and was in contact with the top talent agencies. Michael Ovitz, creator of CAA [Creative Artists Agency], introduced me to the business."

© Mel Yates "Meanwhile the art world centred on galleries, leading to a very old-fashioned relationship with the artist and their work. I thought that had to change. My motto when we started was: 'Don’t invest in art, invest in artists.'" Did you encounter many challenges back then?

© Mel Yates "Yes, the most difficult thing was being penniless! When I started, I couldn’t afford rent, let alone an office. I was very lucky to get one thanks to the Camden Collective [charity, which offers creative start-ups free or subsidised office space in London]. "And although we struggled, the fact we were able to build something from so little gives me great confidence and faith in what we’re doing."

© Mel Yates How do you manage to juggle work with your young family? "Whenever people ask me this, I stress how fortunate I am. I live a few minutes from my office, which means I can see my children between meetings, and I can afford childcare and help.

© Mel Yates "You have to live as if every day is your last and so I prioritise my family, my project, my friends and practising ballet, which is something I need to fit in somehow each day. I wear my leotards under my jeans so I am ready in a second when I get to dance class! "It’s all doable. I enjoy everything I have in my life and I think being happy allows me to be more successful."

PRODUCTION: MARINA REVENGA

INTERVIEW: ESTEFANIA ASENJO

PHOTOS: MEL YATES