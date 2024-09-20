Tour fashion designer Celia Kritharioti's 'island paradise' home in Greece

Greece’s top fashion designer Celia Kritharioti is constantly inspired by her beautiful homeland – its art, history and, of course, its landscapes.

In Athens, she and her husband, shipping magnate Nikolas Tsakos, enjoy spectacular views of the Parthenon from their historic home near the Acropolis. And when summer comes, they always head to their retreat on the Aegean island of Ios, where sea meets sky in an endless symphony of blue.

© Mattia Bettinelli Celia's summer home is on the Aegean island of Ios

Celia’s love for Ios – where the poet Homer is said to be buried – shines through in last season’s couture collection, entitled Deep Sea. The sensuous, often diaphanous creations were a siren call to her many celebrity fans, who include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Zendaya.

© Mattia Bettinelli The designer lives with her husband, shipping magnate Nikolas Tsakos, and children

This autumn, Celia adds royalty to that impressive client list, having been chosen by Greece’s Princess Theodora to dress her for her much-anticipated September wedding.

© Mattia Bettinelli The family love the peace of the beachside home

Naturally, in the build-up to the big day, she appreciated more than ever the precious peace of Ios, where she and Nikolas have enjoyed so many happy times with their children Panos, Irene and Elizabeth.

Celia, what can you tell us about this magical place?

© Mattia Bettinelli Celia fell in love with the beaches

“It’s an island paradise in the middle of the Cyclades archipelago. The name Ios comes from the ancient word ion, meaning flower.

© Mattia Bettinelli She describes the area as "an island paradise"

“My family are sailors. We docked here one night about 15 years ago seeking shelter from strong winds. The next morning when the sun rose I saw these gorgeous quiet beaches and immediately fell in love.”

So you bought a house here...

© Mattia Bettinelli Celia's bed is 10 steps from the ocean

“Yes, it’s somewhere we can escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The gentle sound of the waves provides a constant serenade, and from my bed it’s only ten steps to the turquoise waters of the Aegean. I can be barefoot and relaxed 24 hours a day.”

How would you describe the decor?

© Mattia Bettinelli Celia decorated with natural local materials

“I tried to use as many natural local materials as I could, mixing rustic and more modern pieces to create a cosy yet elegant atmosphere.

© Mattia Bettinelli She mixed rustic and modern

"Wood and stone predominate, complemented by airy fabrics in soft tones that reflect the colours of the landscape.”

What do you like to do when you’re here?

© Mattia Bettinelli The designer spends time on the terrace looking at the stars

“We often come with close friends. We lead a laid-back life, filled with long days at the beach, boat trips and evenings on the terrace under the stars.”

Tell us about your fabulous yacht, Ipanemas…

© Mattia Bettinelli Celia and Nikolas have a 147ft superyacht

“She’s a 147ft superyacht built by Admiral. My husband, who’s been captaining boats for 35 years, likes speed and she can reach 27 knots. Since we acquired her in 2016 she’s brought us and our children so much joy.”

Where are your favourite places to sail?

© Mattia Bettinelli The couple sail to their private island

“We own a private island in the Ionian Sea, Atokos, and we spend a lot of time sailing in the calm waters around there. Then in August, when the winds in this region die down, we use Ios as our base to visit the Aegean Islands, such as Santorini, Mykonos, Hydra and Spetses.

“We also like to sail to the South of France and to Italy, where Portofino is my favourite spot.

“Our family has a deep passion for the sea; it’s our natural habitat.”

Back on land, you have houses around the world...

© Mattia Bettinelli When they're not spending the summer in Greece, the pair can visit their other homes near their children

“Well, because of my husband’s role as head of Tsakos Energy Navigation [TEN] we have bases in most of the major financial centres. Depending on his projects and mine, we move a lot between London and New York, where our twin daughters, Irene and Elizabeth, are studying at Columbia University. Their brother Panos, our eldest, is working in Singapore.”

Her label is a huge success on red carpets including the Oscars and Golden Globes, and now Naomi Campbell has included a Celia Kritharioti design in the exhibition about her remarkable career showing at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

© Mattia Bettinelli Celia's interiors are very different to her Athens home

“Naomi is my eternal muse. I’m deeply honoured that she has chosen to feature the dress that she wore to open my spring-summer show during Paris Haute Couture Week.”

What can you tell us about your latest collection?

“It features the intricate embroidery and luxurious fabrics that define my couture, with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation.

“Stella Maxwell visited Athens to model new-season designs for me at my atelier, which dates back to 1906 and has never stopped creating bespoke fashion. The aim is to make each woman feel unique, the most beautiful version of herself, as I like to say.

“Then there’s Celia Kritharioti Kids Collection, which I recently launched in Harrods. The dresses are gemlike, made of silk, velvet and tulle, with full skirts and embroidered bodices. I do enjoy turning girls into little princesses!”

HAIR: AFRODITI KOUTSOUKI FOR NEVILLE

MAKE-UP: MARIA NIKOLOUDAKI

CLOTHES: CELIA KRITHARIOTI

FLOWERS: FABRIZIO COCCHI

