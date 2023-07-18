See first photos of King Charles' futureproof garden at Sandringham

King Charles III has overhauled the garden at his Norfolk home and it's now open for visitors

King Charles III has long been a champion of eco causes and environmental concerns, which has been made evident with his most recent overhaul at his Norfolk home, Sandringham House.

The royal's Topiary Garden has now been unveiled to members of the public after five months of renovations.

Brand new aerial photographs of the impressive garden reveal how pristine it looks, and it will only continue to get more beautiful as the gardeners add to the beds next year. The beds will be filled with herbaceous perennial plants and bulbs including Veronica, Delphinium, Phlox, Echinacea and Lavender.

The purpose of the changes, which saw the existing lawn being dug up, was to improve the biodiversity of the space and create a rich source for pollinators. Another reason was to include more hardy plants that are able to withstand the UK's ever-changing weather conditions.

When Charles first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

King Charles' garden has been overhauled

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

The Sandringham gardens are open to members of the public until 12 October and tickets cost £13 for adults and under 17s go free. Annual memberships are also available for £52, giving unlimited access during open season.

The Topiary Garden will have more plants next year

The monarch's garden at his Highgrove estate has already been perfected over the years, and it is a space he understandably takes great pride in.

The Highgrove Garden Instagram has shared a series of photographs of the idyllic grounds, and they look so stunning. The caption read: "Highgrove’s Kitchen Garden is a perfect example of a highly productive but beautifully ornamental walled garden, offering something to see all through the year."

The team shared the plans a few months ago

"I really must add a visit to Highgrove to my bucket list. Charles is the master of design, the garden is beautiful," said one follower, and: "Heaven on Earth," added another.

The property is also sentimental for His Majesty as Tigga, his Jack Russell, was buried in the grounds when he passed away. Charles also commissioned Emma Stothard to create a willow sculpture of Tigga that stands proudly in the gardens for visitors to admire.

Tiggy is buried in the garden and there's a sculpture as tribute

Has King Charles' love of gardening been passed down?

In the ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, Prince William spoke about his children's love of nature, even saying that his eldest child Prince George is like "a caged animal" if he's not outdoors.

The Wales children love the great outdoors

George, Princess Charlotte, then five, and Prince Louis, then two, were shown gardening during a film for the documentary. And reports have revealed that eldest George has even helped his grandfather planting trees at Highgrove.