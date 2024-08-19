Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' secret Balmoral playhouse where they play 'for hours'

Little has been shared about the Prince and Princess of Wales' summer plans with their children while the Princess continues to recover from her chemotherapy treatment.

However, it seems most likely the Wales family will soon join King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla at Balmoral - the royal family's beloved estate in the Scottish Highlands where they traditionally spend the end of the summer.

In the past, William, Kate, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis have flown economy to Aberdeen airport.

Why Balmoral is so special for the royal family

Balmoral is a fitting choice for the Wales family to spend the final weeks of the summer.

With around 50,000 acres of space made up of forests, mountains, arable pastures, lochs, grouse moors, and gardens, the Prince and Princess of Wales can relax knowing their children can play and spend time with their grandparents in private.

King Charles' secret playhouse for his grandchildren There's even more of a reason for the Wales children to go to Balmoral during the summer - they have their very own private playhouse. The King and Queen previously gave unprecedented access inside the grounds of their royal residences in the documentary King Charles III: The Coronation Year, and one of them acts as the best playground for their grandchildren.

Located on the Balmoral estate, which was known as his late mother Queen Elizabeth's favourite place, Birkhall was inherited by King Charles following the Queen Mother's death in 2002, and he spent several years transforming the gardens. © Getty Images The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall The historic home holds lots of memories for the royal, as it is where Charles and Camilla spent their honeymoon after getting married in 2005, and it also acted as their lockdown base during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Charles previously described the home as "a unique haven of cosiness and character." © Alamy Birkhall House is a stunning royal residence The monarch also told Alan Titchmarsh for Country Life: "It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit."