5 secret royal swimming pools you may not know exist

King Charles' private pool at Buckingham Palace

© Unsplash Buckingham Palace has a secret underground swimming pool

The monarch has a private indoor swimming pool at Buckingham Palace, which has long been a favourite spot for the entire royal family. It was originally commissioned by King George VI in 1938, who wanted to ensure the privacy of his daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, who had been having swimming lessons at the Bath Club.

Sophie Winkleman, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor and star of noughties sitcom Peep Show, confirmed the Buckingham Palace pool was very much still in use when she told Tatler that the late Queen Elizabeth II insisted she use the pool to recover from a car accident injury.

After admitting to the late Queen her physiotherapy wasn't working, the monarch replied: "We can’t have that. You have to go in the water."

Sophie continued: "She told us that when horses had broken backs, they swam, and so she let me use her pool at Buckingham Palace. That’s the reason I got better. It was so typically thoughtful."

Although the pool is often used by senior royals including Prince William and Kate, it can also be used by members of the Staff Sports Club, provided it doesn't clash with one of the royals' swims.