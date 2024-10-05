Pregnant Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's home life is shrouded in mystery

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will soon be nesting ahead of their new arrival, with the couple announcing they are expecting their second child together in early spring 2025.

With Buckingham Palace confirming the news, other family members expressed their excitement for the couple's children; Sienna, three, and Wolfie, eight, who is Edoardo's son from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2020, have already laid down the foundations to raise their ever-growing family away from the hustle and bustle of London.

Shortly after their intimate Windsor wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo purchased a sprawling country farmhouse in the Cotswolds - and it's the perfect place to raise their young children.

© Getty Images The couple are raising their family in private

While royal residences have always remained private spaces, with select details shared with the public to preserve the family's ongoing need for security, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home is even more mysterious.

Very little is known about the couple's six-bedroom Oxfordshire property, aside from a handful of details that prove their desire to live a wholesome life away from the royal spotlight where possible.

Keep scrolling to read everything we know about the couple's home that is shrouded in mystery…

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's private home to raise young family © Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice purchased their family home in 2021 The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson purchased her marital home with her property developer husband for an estimated £3.5 million. The couple have never shown photos of their home before, and given that is a private home and not part of the Crown estate, its location is not publicly known like other royal residences.

The farmhouse itself boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, but the couple also underwent renovations to create a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse - suggesting that growing their family was always on the agenda for the royal newlyweds.

The farmhouse itself boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, but the couple also underwent renovations to create a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse - suggesting that growing their family was always on the agenda for the royal newlyweds. © Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is a gorgeous area popular with royals and celebrities In a bid to keep their children protected, the couple also installed a six-foot security fence around the perimeter of their land.

Princess Beatrice isn't the only York royal to prefer privacy over the spotlight. Her sister Princess Eugenie, who is raising her two sons, August and Ernie, in Portugal, previously revealed on the Table Manners podcast that she enjoys living outside the UK because she has anonymity. © Instagram Princess Eugenie is raising her two sons in Portugal "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she told the hosts Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware.