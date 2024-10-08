Jane Fonda's living room at $5.4m Californian mansion is a shrine to her legacy

As a giant in the film and television industry and a dedicated activist, Jane Fonda, 86, has had a monumentally successful career and cemented herself as a cultural icon.

Therefore, it's not surprising that the Grace and Frankie actress has a home full of historical photographs and artefacts from her decades-long time in the spotlight.

Jane lives in a Mediterranean-style mansion in Los Angeles, California, that she snapped up for an estimated price of $5.45 million in 2017, shortly after she split from her long-term partner, record producer Richard Perry.

© Mondadori Portfolio American actress Jane Fonda at Cannes Film Festival 2024

The couple dated for eight years and lived together at a home in Beverly Hills which they sold for $8.5 million after they parted ways.

Find out more about where Jane lives now…

Jane Fonda's Californian mansion is full of history

Jane's current abode boasts 6,679 square feet meaning there is plenty of space for Jane to utilise.

The house specifications also include four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms with a private courtyard and a terrace on the third floor, according to Trulia.

© Instagram Jane Fonda often films content from her home

Jane often films her video content for social media from the comfort of her living room and a few snapshots show that she has lots of photographs framed on the wall.

One still from a video she posted shows that Jane has a mixture of black and gold framed photos on her wall, mostly professional shots.

© Instagram Jane Fonda and Julia Louis Dreyfus filming at Jane's home

Although it's hard to make out the identities of those featured in the pictures, Jane appears in some of them herself meaning they're likely of people she has met and worked with throughout her career, perhaps during poignant and memorable moments.

Jane also has a colorful piece of art on the wall, which is positioned just above a cream boucle sofa.

Another video she filmed, featuring fellow actress Julia Louis Dreyfus, gives a peak at another sofa in her home which is grey and patterned with matching cushions.

© Instagram Jane also has a stunning piece of artwork in her home

Jane's former Beverly Hills home worth $8.5m with ex-partner Richard Perry

Before moving, Jane and Richard previously lived in a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills worth more than $8 million.

The house was more than 7,000 square feet and was sitting on more than 36,000 square feet of land.

Their former home came with his and hers master suite, a media room, a home gym and a private swimming pool.

Jane also made the most of the eco-friendly amenities such as a solar-heated pool, eco-friendly ventless fireplaces and double-glazed UV windows.

The home has a glass elevator at the entrance, which leads to the main level where there is a combined living room and dining room, along with a butler's pantry, bar, office and chef's kitchen.

© Paul Archuleta Jane previously lived with her partner Richard Perry

The living room area is furnished with a huge corner sofa, matching armchairs and a glass coffee table, all situated around an open fireplace.

After purchasing the home in 2012, the Oscar-winning actress said she fell in love with the house immediately and that she knew "this was the place where we could live very happily."

Since splitting with Richard in 2017, Jane has since been open about the fact that she's single and happy. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio Show in 2018, she said: "My current and next love are my girlfriends. I've had a good run. I've closed up shop."