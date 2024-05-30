Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunite for special '9 to 5' honor — see how they've changed in the years since

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunited once again on Wednesday, May 29, for the Era Coalition Forward Women's Equality Trailblazer Awards and premiere of Still Working 9 to 5 at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center.

Jane, 86, and Lily, 84, spoke fondly about working on the era-defining 1980 workplace comedy with Dolly Parton, which is set to be rebooted by Jennifer Aniston and writer Diablo Cody.

In celebration of the movie's 44 years of influence and the premiere of the 2022 documentary shining a light on the evolution of workplace culture for women, take a look at Jane and Lily's friendship over the years…

1/ 7 © Getty Images The sets of 9 to 5 Taking it back to the very beginning, when the duo starred in the hit feature film alongside Dolly, which was a box office hit and is now considered a cult classic and one of AFI's 100 Funniest Movies.



2/ 7 © Getty Images 1980 — 9 to 5 premiere The three leading ladies of the film appeared at the premiere of the film in New York in December 1980, kicking off a friendship that would last for decades, and an illustrious career on the screen for country star Dolly as well.



3/ 7 © Getty Images 2004 — Staying Close Over the years, Jane and Lily remained close, despite not working on projects together often. They often, in fact, made appearances to celebrate each other at special events. Here, they're pictured at the Valley Community Clinic's ceremony honoring Lily Tomlin at Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala.



4/ 7 © Getty Images 2006 — 9 to 5 at 25 In 2006, the close friends reunited with Dolly reunited for a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of their film, with the release of a special anniversary DVD. However, for the two Hollywood besties, their second coming was just around the corner…



5/ 7 © Getty Images 2015 — Grace and Frankie 35 years after making the Colin Higgins comedy, the duo came back for another project, the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, a dramedy about two women in their 70s who form a bond when their husbands come out as gay and marry each other. The series ran for seven seasons and was a huge hit, nabbing multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well (and featuring a cameo from Dolly herself in the finale).



6/ 7 © Getty Images 2023 — 80 For Brady Last year, the actresses starred in two movies together, the first being 80 For Brady alongside Sally Field and Rita Moreno, and the other being Moving On, their second and third films together, establishing themselves as comedic stars once again.

