Kris Jenner's humble Halloween decorations are nothing like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's

The Kardashian clan is known for outlandish holiday décor, from Kim Kardashian's Christmas Eve parties to Khloe Kardashian's birthday soirees, but the glamorous family goes all out for Halloween, too.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, began decorating in mid-September, with intricately carved pumpkins adorning every surface and spooky artwork hanging from the walls.

Kylie, on the other hand, installed most of her scary décor outside, installing a towering skeleton figurine that stood at least 10ft tall, as well as dressing her driveway in hundreds of pumpkins. Watch the video below to see her full Halloween makeover…

While Kourtney and Kylie have both gone over the top with their seasonal decorations, their mother Kris Jenner, clearly isn't attempting to keep up with her daughters, opting for a more lowkey look.

Kris took to Instagram to share an insight into her Halloween decorations, sharing a glimpse of her huge kitchen, adorned with humble, affordable decorations courtesy of Pottery Barn.

Her kitchen island was the focus of Kris' spooky makeover, with the marble countertop home to spider-shaped bowls filled with candy, as well as cute ghost plates and napkins.

"I'm so obsessed with these iron spider vessels and ghost plates from Pottery Barn," she wrote.

In the background, Kris has added Halloween dishcloths to her stove, plus there's a pumpkin on show too.

While Kris' decorations aren't as outlandish as we've come to expect from the Kardashian matriarch, who regularly goes all out when it comes to holiday makeovers, it is still early October, and perhaps she has more planned for the coming weeks.

Khloe Kardashian is also yet to share a glimpse of her Halloween décor, but she did reveal that her son, Tatum, two, is getting into the spirit, wearing grey pumpkin, cat and spiderweb pyjamas.

She captioned the adorable post: "Someone is feeling festive," and shared a further insight into their Halloween antics on Instagram Stories, with a clip of her daughter True and her niece Chicago West, both six, performing a catwalk in their matching sleepwear.

Halloween controversy

Perhaps Khloe is keeping her décor under wraps after her sister Kourtney came under fire for her risqué decorations.

As well as her indoor pumpkins and artwork, Kourtney installed a set of inflatable skeletons arranged in a very suggestive pose on her front lawn.

While for some, it was a bit of cheeky fun, others felt the skeletons crossed a line.

Critics took to social media to express their dismay. "Am I the only one who finds this inappropriate?" one follower posted on Reddit, sparking a heated debate. Another chimed in: "That skeleton position? Really? Not the best idea for a family home."

Thankfully, the backlash hasn't dampened Kourtney's Halloween spirit. After all, she's vocal about how much she adores this particular time of year.

For Kourtney, October is a month-long celebration, and it's a sentiment shared by her rocker husband, Travis Barker – a match made in heaven!