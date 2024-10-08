Pete Wicks' minimalist Essex bachelor pad he shares with his dogs

Outside, the Strictly star has a charming patio area, as well as a patch of grass complete with an outdoor table and chairs.

Pete's green haven is the perfect spot for his canine companions whom he credits with changing his life. During a chat with Metro.co.uk, the star shared: "I prefer dogs to people – I have more of an affinity with them, I think.

"I've got two rescue dogs: Eric and Peggy, who's just got the one eye. I've been single most of my life and, until I got them, had a kind of party boy life, shall we say. I don't think you realise how much dogs will change things until you actually have one."

He went on to say: "Now, my friends take the p*ss out of me. I'll be on a night out and I'll say, 'Right, I've got to get back, the dogs have been on their own for two hours.' They are literally like kids in a way."

Speaking to new magazine, the star said: "My third favourite area of my house is my garden. "I've got a little zen area where I have my breakfast al fresco because obviously I'm such a good cook now.

"It's my little zen area and I have breakfast here almost every morning – apart from when it's raining obviously because that plays havoc with my barnet."