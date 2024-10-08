Pete Wicks' minimalist Essex bachelor pad he shares with his dogs

In week one, the pair performed a passionate Paso Doble to The Prodigy's 'Breathe', in week two, the dancing duo impressed with their American Smooth, and in week three, Pete and Jowita surprised fans with their scintillating Samba routine.
When he's not working up a sweat in training, Pete, 36, unwinds in his swanky Essex home which he shares with his two beloved French bulldogs, Eric and Peggy.
As the star gears up for week four, join HELLO! as we take a look inside his lavish four-bedroom pad…
His ornate living room
Pete's living room is a calm oasis teeming with silver hues and leafy plants. Light wooden floors add character, while neutral white walls create the perfect canvas for a serene space dotted with quirky interiors.
A forest green velvet sofa takes centre stage, while a patterned mirror, chrome French bulldogs, silver trunks and large lanterns add extra character. Elsewhere, the TV star has a concrete-style coffee table and a matching console table.
The open-plan living space also features a white dining table and leather dining chairs, creating the perfect space for entertaining guests.
His pristine bathroom
Pete has occasionally shared a glimpse inside his pristine bathroom which boasts tiled walls, a bath, a shower and a marble-clad sink.
His plush bedroom
The master bedroom reflects the interiors in the living space and features plush oatmeal carpets and a large king size bed complete with a quilted headboard in navy.
His modern kitchen
Pete's kitchen is located in one corner of his open-plan living space. It features an L-shaped kitchen counter, cream bar stalls and modern kitchen equipment.
While his living space boasts wooden flooring, Pete's kitchen features white floor tiles.
His zen garden
Outside, the Strictly star has a charming patio area, as well as a patch of grass complete with an outdoor table and chairs.
Pete's green haven is the perfect spot for his canine companions whom he credits with changing his life. During a chat with Metro.co.uk, the star shared: "I prefer dogs to people – I have more of an affinity with them, I think.
"I've got two rescue dogs: Eric and Peggy, who's just got the one eye. I've been single most of my life and, until I got them, had a kind of party boy life, shall we say. I don't think you realise how much dogs will change things until you actually have one."
He went on to say: "Now, my friends take the p*ss out of me. I'll be on a night out and I'll say, 'Right, I've got to get back, the dogs have been on their own for two hours.' They are literally like kids in a way."
Speaking to new magazine, the star said: "My third favourite area of my house is my garden. "I've got a little zen area where I have my breakfast al fresco because obviously I'm such a good cook now.
"It's my little zen area and I have breakfast here almost every morning – apart from when it's raining obviously because that plays havoc with my barnet."
