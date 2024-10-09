Katie Holmes is beaming as she opens up about feeling supported and 'loved' in new photo

Katie Holmes has been receiving a lot of visitors over the past few weeks as she stars in Broadway's Our Town.

The Dawson's Creek star is really feeling the love too, and this week she posted a heartfelt message on social media as she reunited with two friends who had come to see her perform.

The actress looked stylish in an oversized black jumper teamed with loose fitting jeans as she posed with actor Ben Coleman and Jason Weinberg.

In the caption, she wrote: "Thank you @jwuntitled and Ben Coleman for your support and love and belief in me."

Katie has also had support from her former Dawson's Creek co-star Nina Repeta, who played her on-screen sister Bessie in the popular show, as well as dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark and divorce attorney Ken Jewell.

© Instagram Katie Holmes shared a new backstage photo from Our Town, expressing her gratitude

The star's 18-year-old daughter Suri Cruise was also there in the audience at the end of September, having traveled to New York City from her new home in Pittsburgh.

According to NY Daily News, Suri - who is a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University- was in the audience cheering on Katie and was the first to get up from her seat to give her a standing ovation.

© Santiago Felipe Katie Holmes is loving being back on Broadway in Our Town

Our Town returned to Broadway on September 17 for the first time in 20 years, and boasts a star-studded cast, including four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch. Katie plays Mrs Webb in the show and has received rave reviews from critics for her performance.

The official synopsis reads: "In Wilder's timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive.

© Getty Images Katie with her Our Town co-stars

"Don't miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic."

The show takes place at the Barrymore Theatre in New York's Broadway. Katie's daughter Suri is showing signs of following in her mom's footsteps, and is no stranger to Broadway herself.

She graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts, where she on the vocal music programme, back in June.

© TikTok Katie's daughter Suri Cruise recently went to watch her perform on Broadway

While at high school, she had a starring role in The Addam's Family. She played Morticia Addams and went by the name Suri Noelle - a nod to Katie whose middle name is Noelle - in the official Playbill brochure.

It's thought that the teenager hasn't seen her father, Tom Cruise, in years. While Katie admitted that she would find it hard not being so close to Suri ahead of her departure, the actress said she had plans to embrace her new normal by getting stuck into new activities.

During an interview with Town & Country back in August, she said she was excited about the idea of dancing again, as well as painting and reading, and had recently joined a book club in New York City.