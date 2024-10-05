Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker aren't taking any chances when it comes to the safety of themselves and their children.

The Kardashians star, 45, and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, have reportedly grown more concerned about intruders being able to access their $10 million marital home, where they are raising their almost one-year-old son, Rocky.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shares peek inside impressive home

According to reports, the couple – who wed in 2022 – have asked for more local police patrols around their Calabasas mansion.

While there has been no specific threat, Kourtney made the request this week, according to TMZ, and asked for additional security patrols inside their gated neighborhood due to past trespassers accessing the property.

Last year, a woman was booked for trespassing after she drove her car through the couple's neighborhood security gate with the hope of meeting Travis.

The woman attempted to access the property four times before she took matters into her own hands and later claimed she had been invited over by Travis after they formed a bond online – although it wasn't the real Travis she was talking to.

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis want more local police patrols around their marital home

It was only last year that the couple moved in together after Kourtney admitted they didn't want to rush it.

"Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together," she said during a June episode of The Kardashians.

© Instagram The couple are raising their son at their home in Calabasas

"Because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces. It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now," she explained.

"We're going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney are very protective of Rocky's privacy

Kourtney and Travis take their security very seriously, especially following the birth of their son last November.

They have gone to extreme measures to stop Rocky from being seen by the public, with Kourtney explaining she felt reluctant to take him out of their gated community in Calabasas.

© Instagram The couple married in 2022

She voiced her concerns on an episode of The Kardashians when she discussed taking Rocky to Australia to join Travis and Blink-182 on tour earlier this year.

"I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," she told her sisters.

© Getty Images Travis and Kourtney only moved in together in 2023

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California, there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image," she continued.

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she added: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

© Getty Images The couple has a large blended family

Their decision to shield Rocky from the public eye is in stark contrast to Kourtney's parenting of her and Scott's children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, who have all been in the family's reality show since birth and frequently appear on social media.

Travis' grown-up children, Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, all have strong social media followings of their own, with Alabama active on Instagram since she was a young teen.