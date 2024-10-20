Today's Dylan Dreyer opens the doors inside her beachside property during special day with her family

Dylan Dreyer has had the most idyllic weekend with her three sons, and she's taken fans along with her!

The Today Show star posted a series of heartwarming snapshots from her day with her young children, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three, while giving a glimpse inside her impressive beachside property in the process.

The doting mom had taken her children to pick out their pumpkins at a local farmer's market, before going home to carve them outside in the sun.

Dylan shared a number of pictures of them mid-process, as well as a photo of the final results.

All three boys looked happy with their work, and posed mimicking the facial expressions on their individual pumpkins.

Comments included: "What amazing memories you are making," and "You are an amazing mom," as well as "You have the cutest kids ever and the pumpkins look great!"

Dylan has a spacious backyard overlooking the ocean, featuring multiple dining areas. The space makes it the perfect place to host, and is where she often holds Thanksgiving with her extended family.

The star and her husband, Brian Fichera, tend to spend their weekends at their beachside property, allowing their sons to run around outside and on the beach.

They spend the weekdays at their apartment in Manhattan, which is an easy commute for both Dylan and Brian, who both work for NBC.

Dylan loves spending time with her boys and over the summer, the family made lots of special memories. Dylan and Brian took their sons on several trips during the school holidays, including to Turks and Caicos and South Carolina.

The NBC star makes traveling with young children look very easy, and opened up about her top tips for making it as stress-free as possible during a recent interview with HELLO!

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!

She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents... I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help.

"I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit. Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."

The star's children are already well-traveled, and she also revealed during her chat with HELLO! that she wouldn't rule out moving abroad to the UK with her family if the right opportunity came up in the future.