Alex Jones shares glimpse of never-before-seen corner of sprawling garden

The One Show's Alex Jones has shared a glimpse inside a rarely seen corner of her sprawling garden.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Welsh TV presenter uploaded a video of herself enjoying a spot of gardening in her pristine greenhouse.

© Getty Images Alex relocated with her husband Charlie Thomson

The clip showed Alex, clad in a khaki jumpsuit, potting new bulbs and flowers. Addressing her followers, she said: "Massive disclaimer, I have no idea what I'm doing. Let's plant some bulbs… According to Monty Don, you put some soil in, then you place your hyacinths."

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares glimpse of rarely-seen corner of sprawling garden

Elsewhere, she spoke about her plans for the glass outbuilding, explaining how she's keen to spruce up the building by adding strings of fairy lights. "The plan is to put up some fairy lights, but I think this is going to be my kind of zen area," she revealed.

Meanwhile, in her caption, the 47-year-old added: "I've loved watching #gardnersworld for years but it's time to try doing a bit. First stop, bulbs for Christmas but where is @themontydon when you need him?!?

© Instagram The presenter loves spending time outdoors with their new puppy

"All jokes aside, I LOVE our new greenhouse. My little place to escape to. Thoughts on adding the fairy lights? Too much or all for the sparkle?"

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Definitely fairy lights. Especially as it will encourage the family to visit the greenhouse to check things out," while a second noted: "All the sparkle, and sit there with a cup of tea on a rainy day," and a third chimed in: "Definitely lights! Would totally do the same if we had a greenhouse."

© Instagram The TV star is a doting mother-of-three

The Welsh presenter relocated to the countryside earlier this summer with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children. The family's search to find their dream home took four years and was largely prompted by a desire to have more outdoor space.

At the time of their relocation, the mother-of-three uploaded a charming snapshot which showed the presenter sweetly kissing her husband and clicking glasses of fizz. The pair were sat outside on the terrace of their garden which featured towering pot plants and vivid sun loungers.

© Instagram Alex Jones toasted to her new home outside London

The couple appear to be in the process of updating the interiors – and top of their list is their "retro" kitchen which Alex previously described as their "very own time machine."

Alongside a video clip shared to Instagram, she said: "An antique fridge, a heated cupboard with a TIMER for tea towels… My new (or should I say old??) kitchen has it all. It is actually older than me - it was put in in 1975 and has really been looked after.

"Looking forward to getting started on the renovations but growing very fond of this retro kitchen. Our very own time machine."

Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015 before going to welcome three children together. They expanded their family unit once again this summer with the arrival of their new Labrador puppy named Scout.