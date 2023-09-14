Alex Jones braces for bittersweet home change with new photo of her two youngsters

The One Show presenter is preparing for family upheaval at private home

Alex Jones, 46, has taken to Instagram Stories to share a super-sweet photo of her son Kit and daughter Annie ahead of a major milestone that's left her feeling heartbroken.

The One Show presenter is bracing for her son to go to nursery school this week and is soaking up every last minute of having him at home.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares adorable clip of son Kit singing

The star's most recent update showed the siblings enjoying a painting session near their family home's patio doors that overlook the garden.

"Last morning painting session with the tots [heartbroken emoji]," she captioned the adorable picture.

Her youngest children got crafty on Thursday

Yesterday, she dedicated the day to spending time solely with her son for ultimate quality time. She shared updates from a high-octane session at outdoor park, Adventure Play, in Windsor.

"Wanted to do one last fun thing, just me and kit before he starts school and we choose this brilliant place," Alex wrote alongside one of the images, showing her son climbing on top of a wooden tunnel.

Once Kit is out of the house each day, her London home will feel very different.

Where does Alex Jones live?

© Photo: Instagram Alex has a beautiful kitchen

The TV star lives in a Victorian property in London along with her husband Charlie Thomson and three children, Teddy, Kit and Annie.

There are several period features within the property that Alex sought to retain when she renovated the interiors in 2016 ahead of moving in.

Alex's beautiful blue kitchen often gets showcased on her Instagram feed, which boasts 351,000 followers, and it has wooden flooring, Crittal doors and breakfast bar.

The family like spending time in their garden

Over the last few weeks, the presenter has been delighting her fans with glimpses of their fabulous family holiday. At the end of August, Alex posted a bittersweet photo to her Instagram Stories, showing herself and her three kids on a ferry overlooking the sea as they travelled home from France.

Captioning the photo, Alex penned: "The End." In true Alex fashion, her travelling ensemble was super chic and inspired by her recent trip as she slipped on a cosy navy blue and white striped jumper, a pair of light high-waisted jeans, and a black vest top.

Best photos of Alex Jones' children

While the TV star likes to keep her children's identities secret, she does often share snaps of them from behind or with emojis to obscure their faces. Take a look at the most amazing pictures…

© Instagram Alex and her mini-me daughter

© Instagram Alex Jones' three children on their holidays

Alex's sons and husband with their telescope