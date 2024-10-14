The One Show's Alex Jones has shared a glimpse inside her upcoming home changes after relocating from London to the countryside.

Alex, 47, who lives with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children Teddy, six, Kit, four, and two-year-old Annie, upped sticks earlier this year following a gruelling four-year search to find their dream family home with more outdoor space.

© Instagram Alex and her family relocated earlier this year

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV presenter explained how she's bracing herself for change and hoping to transform her retro "time machine" kitchen.

In a candid video, Alex uploaded a clip of herself touring her rustic kitchen decked out with roller door cupboards, a 70s fridge and divisive lime green blinds. Addressing her followers, she said: "Now brace yourself, okay deep breaths. This kitchen is older than me.

"It was put in in 1976. So it's got these really brilliant kind of units… You know mum and dad say 'If you look after something, it does last'. And that is definitely the case here."

Gliding across to the fridge, Alex continued: "This is an antique. This fridge… 1976. Still works, the ice maker doesn't work, but the kids still love pressing it and letting the water gush out."

In her caption, the Welsh presenter added: "An antique fridge, a heated cupboard with a TIMER for tea towels… My new (or should I say old??) kitchen has it all. It is actually older than me - it was put in in 1975 and has really been looked after.

© Getty Images Alex and Charlie wed in 2015

"Looking forward to getting started on the renovations but growing very fond of this retro kitchen. Our very own time machine."

Alex's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages and useful tips.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother of three

"I think this kitchen teaches us a lot about good kitchen design!" wrote one, while a second noted: "A heated towel cupboard is genius. I am installing one of those," and a third added: "I actually find this adorable. That the previous owners didn't modernise it & that you're appreciating it… is actually quite cute."

Alex and Charlie, who tied the knot in 2015, relocated to their sprawling new property during the summer. Their decision to bid farewell to the Big Smoke was prompted by a desire to have more outdoor space for their three children.

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature," Alex told her followers at the time.

© Instagram Alex and her family recently welcomed a Labrador puppy named Scout

"It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the ‘one'. Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."