Alex Jones shares emotional life update as family prepare for major change

Alex Jones appears on The One Show most days, but it seems that it's not just her career that keeps her busy because her home life is gearing up for a major change.

The broadcaster and her husband Charlie Thomson, who share three children together, Teddy, six, Kit, five, and Annie, two, are getting ready to move house and the preparations are in full swing!

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Alex, 47, shared a glimpse of her stylish kitchen at home showing her two youngest children climbing into a cupboard.

© Instagram Alex Jones shared this photo of her two children hiding in the shelves

Little Annie and Kit, whose faces weren't shown in the photo, were tucked away on shelves in the sweet snap, as Alex wrote in the caption: "Their new game. Upstairs/downstairs where the cookbooks used to be."

The cupboard was painted a gorgeous duck egg blue colour with a wooden top. On the shelves next to where Kit and Annie were playing were two wicker baskets full of books and toys. We're also big fans of the family's parquet flooring which runs throughout.

Alex then showed another photo showing a different part of the family's gorgeous home that was stacked with boxes. The mother-of-three wrote: "They're piling up!"

The boxes of belongings were all labelled and organised ready for the family's big move.

© Instagram Alex Jones and her family are gearing up to move

Alex Jones and family's major change ahead

Although Alex hasn't shared the finer details of where the family of five are relocating to, she did reveal the change ahead was an emotional one.

Alex posted a video of her packing some of her belongings away and wrote in the accompanying caption: "This was emotional. After 11 years, we are MOVING HOUSE. Would love any packing tips you have??"

© Instagram Alex Jones and her children on holiday

Speaking directly to her fans, Alex said in the video: "So, here's a bit of news. We are actually moving house! In three weeks' time." Another part of the clip showed Alex opening a door to a cupboard which she described as "danger" as it was so full of boxes.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares emotion over big family change

She then candidly said: "I'm finding it quite emotional," as she opened a card that was written seemingly one of her children. "'To my baby sister' it reads," she said before adding: "No I can't I'm going to cry."

The TV presenter also called out for some advice from her followers asking if her children's pictures and paintings could be made into a book. Suffice it to say, her fans delivered in the comments section. One person wrote: "There is a company that will make a book of all the children's paintings."

© Instagram Alex Jones and her family are getting ready to move house

Another fan sweetly said: "I scanned all my sons artwork, reports and photos and make a book out of it all for his 21st - he loved it."

A fan then asked Alex if she was moving to London or Wales, but keeping coy, she simply answered: "Somewhere in between."