Alex Jones shares first look at new home after 'emotional' family upheaval

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson left behind their home of 11 years as they relocated from London to the countryside.

The One Show host shared her first photo from their sprawling new family house, which they bought with their kids Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, two, in mind.

© Instagram Alex Jones toasted to her new home outside London

Explaining the four-year process of finding her dream home, Alex told her Instagram followers: "We made it and are completely delighted with the new house. Thank you so much for all your messages of support over the last few weeks. We are obviously living in complete chaos but it already feels like home.

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the ‘one’.

© Instagram The One Show star shared the moving process with her followers

"Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

Alex and Charlie shared a kiss in the garden as they toasted to the big life change. The photo offered fans their first glimpse of the property, which had a regal white Georgian exterior with a white patio and potted trees.

Their daughter Annie was climbing on a cushioned lounger in the background, which could suggest the pair have the luxury of an outdoor swimming pool.

© Instagram Alex Jones shared this photo of her two children hiding in the shelves

Alex previously admitted she found it "emotional" to leave behind her former home as she packed up her possessions, from her children's memory boxes to artwork. Take a look in the video below...

Alex's former home

The TV star lived in a Victorian property in London filled with period features that Alex sought to retain when she renovated the interiors in 2016. This included a log burner and sash windows.

© Instagram The TV star often showed off her blue kitchen

One area of the home that Alex often showed off has her beautiful blue kitchen, with white subway tiles, wooden flooring, Crittal doors and a breakfast bar.

It led out to the garden, which featured a lawn covered with kids' toys, a wooden shed with a window box, a plastic slide and a paddling pool.

Alex admitted that she struggled to balance time at home in west London with her family and filming The One Show at the BBC's headquarters, Broadcasting House.

© Instagram Alex's former garden featured a shed and a lawn where her children played in summer

"I do sort of soft play in the morning and live telly in the afternoon, that’s kind of how my life goes. Literally I’m with them right up until the last minute before I need to hop in the car to come to work.

"And then I rush home to try and do their last story before they go to sleep. I haven’t got the solution – I just basically try and do it all. Which is my absolute downfall because I always end up late and in a state. But I won’t change it because this is the only way forward I can see," she told Fabric Magazine.

At the time, she had not committed to leaving the city behind. "We’ve done that thing people our age do and talked about, 'Should we move out, should we go?', but we just cannot bring ourselves to do it. The children were obviously born here. And we just love it," she said.

The couple clearly changed their minds, prioritising space over proximity to the city and Alex's job.

