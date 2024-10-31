Dawn French shares glimpse of spooky home transformation

Actress Dawn French has embraced Halloween with a spook-tacular home transformation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Vicar of Dibley star uploaded a series of snapshots seemingly from inside her sprawling Cornish bolthole.

© Instagram The star shared a glimpse of her spook-tacular pumpkins

One snapshot showed three glowing pumpkins lined up against a skirting board, a second photo showed her adorable Jack Russell Terrier dressed up in a shimmering pumpkin dog outfit, while a third and final picture showed an array of surgical gloves filled to the brim with sweets.

© Instagram Dawn ensured her beloved pet pooch was also looking the part

Alongside the photo, she penned: "Bring it on, you pesky rugrats!"

© Instagram The actress geared up for Halloween

Dawn lives in Cornwall with her husband of ten years, Mark Bignell. They relocated to the coastal hotspot after the actress sold her waterside home, Point Neptune, back in 2022.

She sold her former Fowey home for a staggering £6.6 million after purchasing the property for £2.3 million, making for a neat £4.3 million profit.

The pair have transformed their secluded property into a stunning home complete with colourful interiors and plenty of character.

Dawn and Mark married in 2013, three years after the actress split from her ex-husband, Lenny Henry. The former couple share a daughter, Billie, whom they adopted in 1991 when she was just two weeks old.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dawn French shares glimpse of incredible home conservatory

While the pair had a somewhat rocky relationship characterised by "frequent wars," it appears that the mother-daughter duo have enjoyed a closer relationship in recent years. Despite flying the nest, Billie now lives a mere 12 minutes away from her famous mother.

Sharing a glimpse inside their living situation, Dawn told The Telegraph in 2015: "We could no longer live together – there would be murder. But we have to live nearby."

© Instagram Dawn adopted Billie in 1991 with her ex Lenny Henry

Of their bond, she previously revealed in 2015: "I expected that if you nurture [a child], like a tomato plant, it grows towards the light, and surely if your mum is someone who wants to have fun with you and have adventures and read with you and spend time with you, how could you ever have a war?"

© Getty Images The former couple wed in 1984

She added: "But I haven't got a kid who wants to read with me and have adventures with me, I've got a different kind of kid who's a different set of challenges and that's been my lesson."

Despite splitting, Dawn and Lenny have maintained a "lasting friendship". In 2017, the actress told The Mirror: "Remarkably, we seem to have shifted with relative ease from a 25-year marriage to a lasting friendship. I am amazed by us. There is no war, we've turned out to be the best of friends. There were lots of good years but one tricky last year."