Cindy Crawford's incredible kitchen inside multi-million dollar Ontario mansion needs to be seen to be believed

It's no surprise that Cindy Crawford knows how to decorate, but the supermodel gave a rare look at her gorgeous Ontario mansion — and she truly has the dream kitchen.

© Getty Cindy Crawford at the screening of 'The Super Models' during London Fashion Week September 2023

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of herself making dinner for her husband Rande Gerber using Harry Hamlin's famous sauce to create a spaghetti meal. Cindy looked casual in a pair of loose-fitting stonewashed jeans and a white camisole. But what stood out was her incredible home.

© @cindycrawford Instagram Cindy Crawford's stunning kitchen

Cindy leaned against a stainless steel metal counter as she sautéd hamburger and onions in a huge pan. Behind her, amazing dark red wood cabinets and cupboards stood out, amid wood paneled walls and windows for rustic style.

© @cindycrawford Cindy's stainless steel counters

Matching cups and glasses stood out from shelves, while beneath them on the counter lay a state of the art espresso machine. An island kitchen counter could be spotted in the corner of the frame, giving a sense of just how big the room was. Along the deep, shining wooden floors rest blue and white striped rugs.

© @cindycrawford Cindy serves Rande dinner in their Canadian home

After cooking dinner, she brought the plate of spaghetti and meat sauce out for Rande, in their cozy looking dining space at a round, metal table with a couch behind. The clip was soundtracked by the soft lilting country music song as her husband enjoyed his meal.

© Instagram Cindy's children, Kaia and Presley, looked studious in the family vacation home

During the summer, Rande and Cindy tend to retreat to their private island in Ontario after they built a house on the granite land in 2008. They bought the seven-acre plot for an undisclosed sum, and have spent multiple summers there ever since.

© Cindy Crawford Cindy shared pictured of gorgeous roses inside her home

According to Vogue, the supermodel goes there for about a month every summer, where she wears no makeup, has no plans, and sits by the dock or takes "granny swims." The couple bring their two kids Presley and Kaia, and their friends up for the relaxing vacation.

Their home is particularly isolated, with Cindy describing the couple as "especially hard-core" because "we're island cottagers. There’s no getting into the car and going to the movies when it rains."

Outside of the isolated summer months they spend in Canada, the couple live in Malibu in a gorgeous beachside home. The supermodel has previously shown off her mid-century modern furniture in the airy home.

Kim Kardashian notably bought Cindy and Rande's old Malibu cliffside estate for an eye-watering $70.4 million in 2022, after the property was listed for $99.5 million by investor Adam Weiss, who bought it from the model in 2018.