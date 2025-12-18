Timothée Chalamet's dream home in the Cotswolds

Actor Timothee Chalamet is in the UK this week promoting his new movie, Marty Supreme, and it seems he's taken with Great Britain, as he admitted that he spends his evenings scouring for properties in England.

Talking to presenter Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, Timothee, who was nominated for an Oscar for his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, revealed: "I go to sleep watching little house tours of the Cotswolds," adding: "That's not even a joke, it's my comfort watching, that and little walking videos." Watch the clip below…

Sharing his delight at countryside pursuits, the actor, who is dating Kylie Jenner, elaborated: "You put on your boots and it's raining. Sunday roasts. It just sounds awesome."

Joking about his towns of choice, Timothee quipped: "Chipping Norton on the Thames, I'll be there." While he hasn't quite got the name of the Cotswolds celebrity hotspot right, he's along the right lines, as the famous town is host to a cohort of A-listers, including David and Victoria Beckham, as well as celeb magnet, Soho Farmhouse.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney at Soho Farmhouse

Perhaps Timmy heard of Chipping Norton from his girlfriend's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who visited the exclusive enclave for Valentine's Day last year. Never short of famous guests, fellow actor Sydney Sweeney was there just this week, during the UK leg of her promo tour for The Housemaid.

Timothee's house

If Timmy does decide to invest in a home in The Cotswolds, it will be a charming addition to his existing property portfolio, which boasts a sprawling $11 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased from model Kate Upton and Justin Verlander in 2022.

The 1.5-acre property boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a wine cellar, while outside there's a brick terrace, a plunge pool, a raised Jacuzzi, rose gardens and grassy lawns. A keen sportsman who loves more than just table tennis, a'la his character in Marty Supreme, he also upgraded the tennis court with a basketball hoop and ping-pong table – perhaps handy for practising ahead of filming!

© Variety via Getty Images Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the "Marty Supreme" Los Angeles Premiere

His California home is a far cry from his first rental in New York City, which his Dune co-star Zendaya mocked him for. "The vibe was very teenage boy," the actress told Jimmy Kimmel, before sharing how she spruced up the house. "We just needed a few necessities. You know, cups and plates and knives and forks. Things to clean. We needed some structure. We got everything he needed. All the big boy stuff."

We suspect Kylie thanks Zendaya for whipping her man into shape!