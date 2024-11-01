Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama shares ultra-rare photo inside former family home where Malia and Sasha were raised —The White House
Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

The former FLOTUS lived in the iconic house between 2009-2017

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Obama went on a trip down memory lane this week as she looked back at past years celebrating Halloween, which included during her time living in the White House! 

The former FLOTUS and her husband Barack Obama are big fans of the spooky holiday and always ensured that their daughters, Malia and Sasha, had the chance to mark the occasion. 

What's more, the couple had fun getting into the Halloween spirit during their work, as one picture taken inside the White House proves. 

Michelle took to Instagram on October 31 to share some throwback Halloween snapshots, including one of Barack pretending to be scared by a little boy dressed up as Spiderman. 

The picture was taken in what looked to be Barack's home office inside the White House, complete with bouquets of flowers and several American flags on display. 

Michelle and Barack raised their now grown-up daughters, Malia and Sasha, in the White House between 2009 and 2017. 

During that time, the famous couple made sure that their daughters had as normal lives as possible, from school trips to playdates being a big priority in their schedules. 

Michelle and Barack Obama raised their daughters Malia and Sasha in the White House

"Even as Barack being the President of the United States, he worked his schedule around their schedule. They weren't waiting until 9pm to eat because dad was running late. They never couldn't not go somewhere or do something because of dad. I never wanted them to resent the presidency, or resent what their dad did," Michelle said during a conversation with her mother and brother on The Michelle Obama podcast. 

Inside the White House

What's more, Michelle's mother, Marian Robinson - who passed away in May - moved in with the family during that time to help raise Malia and Sasha. 

Barack previously praised Marian for helping his daughters remain grounded. "Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls," the former President said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 

He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled. 

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. 

"She was a huge blessing." During a very rare public appearance on her daughter's podcast, Marian opened up about her granddaughters' childhood. 

She said: "I think the girls did really well with what they had to deal with. They pretty much just went about their schoolwork as just a normal child, even though the Secret Service was standing outside their door." 

Now both Malia and Sasha reside in Los Angeles in a house share. Michelle and Barack, meanwhile, have remained in Washington D.C. and live in a beautiful Tudor property.

