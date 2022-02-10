Michelle and Barack Obama's jaw-dropping living room inside $8.1m mansion is gorgeous The former President and First Lady live in Washington D.C.

Michelle and Barack Obama are no longer residents of The White House, but their luxurious home in Washington D.C. still has plenty of space for their family – just look at their living room for proof!

The former First Lady debuted the impressive space back in 2020 during a chat with Barack on her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast. The room features high ceilings with white wooden floors, one suede armchair, and another patterned armchair. There's also a black glossy leather sofa seen in the background, as well as a large flat-screen TV.

Michelle captioned the post, "Can't wait for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast! It's a long, thoughtful talk with @BarackObama – we had some fun with this one. That conversation goes live tomorrow, but you can follow us right now by clicking the link in my bio to hear a preview."

Worth $8.1million, the home dates back to the 1920s, with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an enormous garden and terrace, a two-car garage, and an additional courtyard for another eight to ten vehicles.

After Donald Trump took over as President in January 2017, the couple stayed nearby in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington so that their youngest daughter Sasha could finish school.

Michelle filmed her podcast inside her living room

When they first moved in, Michelle joked with Ellen DeGeneres on her television show, saying that Barack had been shortchanged with the new home.

"He doesn’t have enough closet space – sorry," she quipped. "He's got the smallest room for his office."

Michelle and Barack Obama have two daughters, Sasha and Malia

Their daughter, Sasha, meanwhile, has clearly lucked out. "She has this two-room suite," Michelle explained. "It's all decked out. She's got a living room area and bedroom, and he designed it. So he's really hating on her."

The couple were reported to have bought the home for £6.2million, while they also own an additional property in the celebrity haunt of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. It is reportedly worth $11.75 million and has seven bedrooms, two guest wings, an outdoor swimming pool, and its own private beach and boathouse.

