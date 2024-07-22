Presidential homes away from the White House: from Joe Biden's Delaware beach house to Barack Obama's DC estate

The race for the position of President of the United States took a considerable turn on Sunday, July 21, when current POTUS Joe Biden announced he would be stepping down.

The 81-year-old politician shared his decision to drop out of the race and endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is now seeking the official democratic nomination this August.

Immediately, attention turned to Biden's private estate in Delaware, where he has built his own private home with wife Dr. Jill Biden away from the White House.

Private homes, summer homes, vacation homes, and the like are commonplace for those taking charge of the Oval Office to escape the stress of the White House and entertain friends and family.

Several past presidents have maintained impressive estates and property portfolios around the country, and here are some of the most notable…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Joe Biden's Delaware beach house Biden is currently isolating at his retreat in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, recovering from Covid-19. It was from this home, purchased in 2017 with his wife Jill, that he announced his decision to withdraw. They bought the home for $2.7 million, although it is now reportedly worth $3.4 million. The six-bedroom home boasts three fireplaces, two large porches, outdoor showers, an elevator, and a dog-washing station. A sign reading "Beau's Gift" hangs outside, a tribute to their late son Beau, who passed away in 2015. It's a 10 minute walk from the Atlantic Ocean. READ: Meet Dr Jill Biden — inside her career and relationship timeline with the President Locals often see the couple and their many grandkids reading or playing on the beach, or riding bicycles into town. Residents of the beach town have similarly returned the presidents' affection by selling Joe Biden-themed merchandise in spades.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Barack Obama's Washington DC home While Barack and Michelle Obama also own an impressive $11.8 million estate in Martha's Vineyard, they primarily reside in an $8.1 million home in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood of DC. They bought a nine-bedroom Tudor-style mansion that spans 8,500-square-feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land soon after his presidency ended in 2009 so their daughter Sasha could complete her high school education. RELATED: Michelle and Barack Obama's $11.7m Martha's Vineyard and $8.1m Washington homes are the American dream The Obamas bought the home from fellow former POTUS Bill Clinton's White House press secretary Joe Lockhart soon after moving in after they fell in love with the place, particularly their young daughter, who has her own two-room suite in the house. Both Sasha and her older sister Malia now live in California.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Donald Trump purchased his now-legendary Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida for a then whopping $8 million in 1985 — it is now estimated to be worth over $23 million and is his family's primary home, away from his other residences in New York. The so-called "Winter White House" is located on a sprawling estate which has become renowned for hosting several Trump family events, and of course features a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, a beauty salon, and its own spa among other amenities. MORE: Inside the late Ivana Trump's $19.5 million Versailles-inspired New York townhouse The Trump family has often renovated and refurbished the extravagant estate, covered in gold gilding, glistening chandeliers, and plus fabrics, the former The Apprentice host's famously luxe style, and it's where they hold a majority of their political conventions.

4/ 5 © Getty Images George W. Bush's Texas ranch George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush chose a 1600-acre spot in Central Texas for their Prairie Chapel Ranch, near the town of Crawford. They began building the home in 2001 and moved in permanently after his presidency ended in 2009. The retreat served as their "Western White House," serving as a place to host several world leaders during his eight years in office, and a home away from home for their family, including their daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager. READ: Jenna Bush Hager reveals dad George W Bush's incredible hidden talent in touching post The expansive home even boasts a 90-acre tree farm, home to thousands of live oaks, burr oaks, bald cypresses, and a variety of other species.

5/ 5 © Getty Images Bill Clinton's New York Georgian Colonial In 1999, the Clinton family fell in love with a Dutch Colonial on Old House Lane in Chappaqua, New York, and Bill, his wife Hillary, and their daughter Chelsea moved in after purchasing it for a cool $1.7 million. The multi-storey farmhouse became the home for the family after his two-term presidency came to an end in 2001, and served as home base for Hilary as well when she served as a New York senator from 2001-09. MORE: Inside Chelsea Clinton's $10 million NYC apartment with husband Marc Mezvinsky and three kids The 5300-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a private pool. They expanded the estate when they purchased the home next door in 2016 for $1.2 million.

