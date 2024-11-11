Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan leave fans flabbergasted with huge home makeover

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have officially begun their countdown to Christmas and they've done so in the most spectacular fashion.

The couple, who wed in 2015, took to their home renovation Instagram account, @Wrightyhome, to share their festive lights display at their enormous mansion in Essex and fans were left sufficiently flabbergasted.

The caption read: "It's that time of year again!! The best time of the year!! Just when you think @4.seasonevents can't do any better…. Killed it."

Mark and Michelle's Christmas extravaganza at £3.5m mansion

1/ 4 © Instagram Fans were in awe of its transformation, which wouldn't look out of place in a Christmas movie. "The house of my DREAMS!" said one. Some, however, were baffled that the couple had decided to decorate this early in the calendar. One person said: "Looks lovely but not in November." Another agreed: "Way too early in my opinion," as a third commented: "People just get earlier and earlier!! Spoils the magic now." But many defended the pair and spread they were simply enjoying the festive period for as long as possible. "They want to make the most of it as it comes and goes so quickly. Good on 'em. Enjoy Xmas Mark and Michelle x," a fan mused. This is the second year that Mark and Michelle have shown off their Christmas decorations in their entirety. Last year, they transformed their stunning property into a winter wonderland. Embracing the Christmas season, the duo added strings of glowing white lights, reindeer sculptures and a festive, green garland snaking around their porch.

2/ 4 © Instagram This year, the pair's finished look is a slightly different theme, though no less impressive. They have opted for traditional reds, greens and golds all across the wreaths and the indoor tree. The outer porch has been completely drenched in festivity, with a wreath framing the door while three glowing trees are perched on top of the porch, adding serious height to the display. They have also finished it off with a circular wreath hanging on the brick closer to the roof, while fairy lights are draped across the guttering and framing the third-floor roofing. All windows on the front of the house across each level are also framed with glowing white lights. They've also placed some decorated reindeer in their front garden for extra fun and festivity.



3/ 4 © Instagram Mark and Michelle shared an inside glimpse of the foyer at their home, too, which is so vast it allows a tree that is easily over 12 feet to stand proudly, welcoming them as they walk through the door.



4/ 4 © Instagram The tree has been mostly filled with red, gold and silver baubles, but they've also placed some beautiful bows and stars all over the three. The bannisters of their stairs have also been draped in beautiful wreaths which match the tree perfectly.

Michelle and Mark's home renovation journey

The Brassic actress and the Heart FM Radio DJ, both 37, officially moved into their home in summer 2023 after spending four years building it from the ground up.

They bought the land for £3.5 million back in 2019 and have put their heart and soul into making it their dream home.

Mark and Michelle hosted a big party to celebrate moving in

It features stunning interiors, a huge garden complete with a full-size pool, and multiple rooms for them to enjoy.

When they unveiled their home in 2023, the couple threw an enormous housewarming party with their family and closest friends. The pair posted a video to Instagram giving their fans a glimpse into the party and the garden looked incredible.

A party tent was erected at the back of the garden and pals of the couple, Olly Murs and James 'Arg' Argent, sang to entertain the guests. Pulling out all the stops, Scouting for Girls also performed, before comedian and friend Russell Kane brought the humour with an impromptu stand-up set.