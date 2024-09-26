Michelle Keegan's romantic new addition to £3.5m mansion with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan showed off a striking new addition to the £3.5 million mega-mansion she shares with her husband Mark Wright.

The Brassic actress, who lives in a stunning, Georgian-style home in Essex, shared a gallery of her recent moments on Instagram.

In the post, which was shared with her 7.3 million followers, Michelle showed off a previously-unseen corner of her stylish property.

© Instagram / @davohowarth Michelle commisioned artist David Howarth to make her romantic new centre piece The minimalist piece was framed in a sleek, white frame, adding a dose of romance and personalisation to the otherwise stark room. Mark and Michelle aren't the only celebrity homeowners with artist David Howarth's textured art adorning their walls.

Molly-Mae Hague, Marcus Rashford and British rapper Aitch are amongst the famous names who have commissioned his work for their sprawling homes. Molly-Mae Hauge has a bespoke David Howarth piece in her home

It's not known whether Michelle's newly-commissioned piece was a nod to her ex-TOWIE husband Mark. The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary in May this year, marking the occasion with sweet photograph from their wedding day. "Best 9 years of my life. Happy anniversary babe," Mark penned to his wife on Instagram. © Instagram The couple have been married for nine years