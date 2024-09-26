Michelle Keegan's romantic new addition to £3.5m mansion with Mark Wright

The Brassic actress, who lives in a stunning, Georgian-style home in Essex, shared a gallery of her recent moments on Instagram.
In the post, which was shared with her 7.3 million followers, Michelle showed off a previously-unseen corner of her stylish property.
The photograph revealed a large, farmhouse-style dining table adorned with a blooming wild orchid plant, a succulent, and an ornate ceramic moss bowl.
In the background, the Fool Me Once star debuted a large new piece of artwork emblazoned with a romantic message that read:
"There's a place in my heart that will never belong to anyone else but you…"
The minimalist piece was framed in a sleek, white frame, adding a dose of romance and personalisation to the otherwise stark room.
Mark and Michelle aren't the only celebrity homeowners with artist David Howarth's textured art adorning their walls.
Molly-Mae Hague, Marcus Rashford and British rapper Aitch are amongst the famous names who have commissioned his work for their sprawling homes.
It's not known whether Michelle's newly-commissioned piece was a nod to her ex-TOWIE husband Mark.
The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary in May this year, marking the occasion with sweet photograph from their wedding day. "Best 9 years of my life. Happy anniversary babe," Mark penned to his wife on Instagram.
Their new, grand artwork isn't the only romantic addition the couple have added to their dream, fairytale mansion.
In a video shared to their Instagram home account @wrightyhome, Mark showed off white and gold circular tables, beige teddy chairs, abstract black and metallic artwork and flowing white curtains covering the floor-to-ceiling windows.
On a wooden side table sat a silver framed picture taken on their wedding day on 24 May 2015.
The couple stood forehead to forehead at the altar inside St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds with their bridesmaids and groomsmen standing on either side.
