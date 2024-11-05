Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan unveil full-size sauna in spa-worthy bathroom

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown their fans plenty of glimpses inside their stunning house, but one area that we have seen arguably less of is the bathroom.

The couple, who completed work on their Essex mansion last summer, has put plenty of graft into all parts of their home, but they recently showed us their transformed bathrooms with brand new marble tiles - and we are in awe.

Given the size of their impressive £3.5m pad, it's not surprising they have multiple bathrooms at home, but each one looks fresh out of a five-star hotel and spa.

© Dave J Hogan Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark and Michelle, both 37, posted on the Instagram page dedicated to their impressive renovation a video that proudly displayed two of their bathrooms, one of which is spacious enough to fit an at-home sauna and steam room.

Mark and Michelle's ultra-luxe bathroom that looks like a spa

1/ 5 © Instagram At-home sauna and steam room Mark and Michelle are both passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. The pair often work out together at their impressive home gym and are vocal about incorporating exercise into their routine. Therefore, it makes total sense that the couple have installed a sauna and steam room at home. After they've worked up a sweat at the gym, they've eliminated the need to travel to a spa or leisure centre to enjoy their post-workout wind-down time. Spending a few minutes in a sauna and steam room is great not only for relaxing but also for muscle recovery. This is because it helps to reduce muscle and joint pain and helps alleviate soreness (DOMS). It's also great for circulation and pore cleansing. The spa-worthy area is pristine. The sauna is clad with wood and features two different levels of decking, providing plenty of space to sit. The steam room, meanwhile, is surrounded by tiles and a marble bench to perch and enjoy total relaxation.

2/ 5 © Instagram Bath area The bath area is so chic. Not only is it surrounded by gorgeous marble tiling, but the free-standing bath is generous in size and features a stylish gold tap and shower head. On the wall just by the bath is a matching gold radiator.



3/ 5 © Instagram Sink The double sink in their bathroom keeps within the marble theme and it's so spacious – allowing both his and hers areas for the husband and wife. In the corner, they've placed a eucalyptus plant in a vase and carefully decorated with a reed diffuser, a NEOM candle and luxury hand soap and creams. The mirrors are elegantly framed, and the sconces hang beautifully on either side.

4/ 5 © Instagram Secondary bathroom The same video shared on Instagram also showed off a second, slightly smaller bathroom, perhaps for guests. This bathroom also has a free-standing bath which they have placed directly underneath a window to enjoy natural daylight, but with a blind for privacy.

5/ 5 © Instagram His and Hers The second bathroom also has a double his and hers sink with framed mirrors above each one, and silver detailing. The guest bathroom also features plenty of marble, and we love the way the marble walls blend seamlessly onto the floor, giving a continuous effect throughout the room.

