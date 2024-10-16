Mark Wright debuts very private living area inside £3.5m mansion with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have a dedicated Instagram account, @wrightyhome, awash with updates on their Georgian-style mansion, but there was one part we had never seen before – until now.

The former TOWIE star tends to share photos of the open-plan kitchen dining room that boasts uninterrupted views of their sprawling back garden, outdoor swimming pool and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

© Instagram Mark showed off his new Misura sofa and chairs

On the lesser-known side of the property sits their front room, which follows the same neutral beige colour scheme and luxe interiors. A large three-seater sofa from Misura Furniture is topped with blankets and cushions and angled towards the back-lit, wall-mounted TV.

It sits on top of a white rug that breaks up the wooden floorboards, while a coffee table and a statement bubble light fitting draw attention to the centre of the room.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle have a neutral open-plan living area

Guests have plenty of places to relax thanks to the other four armchairs in the room, two of which are positioned in front of the floor-to-ceiling bay window.

While the glass could offer privacy concerns for the couple, they are lucky enough to look out onto lots of trees and greenery.

Dining area

© Instagram Michelle Keegan unveiled a new custom print in her dining area

The open-plan space leads to a dining area with a Scandi-style wooden table and bench topped with throws and plant pots.

Michelle previously revealed a sentimental piece of artwork created by David Howarth in the lavish eating area. "@davohowarth has done it again…honestly I get goosebumps every time I look at it," she penned in the caption. "A personal piece of art that I will cherish forever (just like the one he created in my hallway a few years ago)."

The romantic print reads: "There's a place in my heart that will never belong to anyone but you…"

Mark and Michelle's home

© Instagram The couple have been renovating their modern Georgian style home since 2020

The couple built their dream home from scratch after initially purchasing the property for £1.3 million in October 2019. In a nearly four-year-long process, they have transformed it into a stunning home thought to be worth £3.5 million.

The Brassic actress and the Heart Radio star previously shared a look at another living space in the property.

Mark and Michelle have a bespoke U-shaped sofa

A bespoke U-shaped sofa in Alaska Pearl from Bella Home surrounds a round coffee table in the living room, which has panelled walls and plush carpets in the same neutral hue. The space is finished with metallic accents including the Liang & Eimil Baldwin lamp.

Meanwhile, the upper floor of their palatial property is where the couple's luxurious cream bedroom is situated.

Mark previously gave fans a glimpse inside their private space, detailing the upholstered headboard wall panels behind their bed, and matching bedside tables with lamps on either side.

Mirrors placed on either side of the bed reveal the couple has opted for patterned wallpaper on one side of the room, while white bedding and cream scatter cushions complete the perfectly styled aesthetic.

