Mark Wright shares eeriest view of sprawling garden at £3.5m mansion with Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home is nothing short of incredible with a sleek interior that fans of a neutral feel will swoon over.

However, the couple shared an unexpected view of their home on Friday when they took to their joint Instagram account, Wrighty home, to show off an aerial view of their sprawling garden.

WATCH: See eeriest view of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's back garden

"Sunrise this morning. Sensational. Feel extremely blessed by this view in the mornings," the former TOWIE star penned. The video showed an eerily quiet shot of their enormous pool-adorned garden with views over the leafy horizon.

© Getty The couple live in Essex

An autumn morning chill could be seen over their garden with the beaming orange sun shedding light over the space.

Their gorgeous garden

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's pool area and garden

The Fool Me Once actress was able to put her stunning garden to good use last summer when she hosted a pool party with her husband and their friends.

© Instagram

Their pool can also be viewed from a marble table that sits inside the home and looks out onto the garden through bi-folding doors.

© Instagram

The Heart Radio presenter and former semi-professional footballer also loves a kick around and his garden has become the perfect spot to erect goalposts for a chance to let off steam.

Take a look inside

© Instagram The bathroom is just like a spa

The interior of the Ten Pound Poms actress' home is all about minimalism in terms of colour scheme. Their spa-esque bathroom features his and hers sinks with room-extending mirrors and plenty of cupboard space for Michelle's beauty supplies.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle have shared pictures of their neutral living room

DISCOVER: I styled my small flat to look like Michelle Keegan's mansion – and I'm converted

Meanwhile, their living room is a plush haven featuring a horseshoe-shaped cream sofa covered in cushions. The pair purchased the home in 2019 and it has been a labour of love, with the Our Girl star putting in hours choosing new additions to the rebuilt home.