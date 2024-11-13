Coleen Rooney sets the record straight on her and Wayne's separate homes

Coleen Rooney, 38, has jetted Down Under to take part in this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! leaving behind her mammoth family mansion in Cheshire. But did you know that husband Wayne doesn't even live in the property full time?

The former footballer, who now manages Plymouth Argyle Football Club, is in fact based in Devon for his job, while Coleen and their four children Kai, 14, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, live miles away.

WATCH: See Coleen Rooney take a dip in her private pool at home

In an interview with The Mirror, Coleen opened up about their choice to remain living separately. "We thought long and hard about [moving] but with the kids it didn't work. Kai's now in year 10 and just starting GCSE prep and everything's going well with football, and the other boys are all settled at school, so it didn't seem fair on the children to pick them up and take them away and start in a whole new place."

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Coleen and Wayne don't live together full time

She also added: "It's manageable. It's life. Other couples and families have similar situations and have to get on with it."

Coleen's family property is breathtaking

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Coleen went further into the practicalities of the set up. "We see him a couple of times a week, which is good. He went to America, so this is a bonus because even though it seems far away, it's easier to get to than Washington, DC.

Their main home has a grand entrance

Who will be living at Coleen Rooney's home while she's in Australia?

Coleen posted a video ahead of leaving the UK for her jungle stint, and in it, she explained that she has an army of friends and family around her who will be pitching in with childcare while she is gone. She also revealed two giant whiteboards inside their £20 million home, with plans for the kids written out for everyone to follow. How organised! Wayne will still be working in Plymouth as the football season continues so it is down to other help to keep family life on track while matriarch Coleen is away. She describes her upcoming jungle stay as "me time" where she won't have to be in "mum mode".

© ITV Ten celebrities have been confirmed for the 2024 show

The mum of four will be joining pop stars Tulisa and Danny Jones, as well as Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Loose Women's Jane Moore. Tommy Fury was supposed to become one of this year's campmates but he reportedly pulled out last minute.

There are also late arrivals, as with most years, and these are rumoured to be Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles.