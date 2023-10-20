Coleen and Wayne Rooney's unreal £20m mansion is a total dream inside and out

Coleen and Wayne Rooney opened up their family mansion in Cheshire to Disney+ cameras for their documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, and their £20 million property is out of this world.

The three-part show contains quite a few glimpses inside of their family home they share with their four sons, Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and five-year-old Cass.

Coleen and Wayne's boys

From the jaw-dropping exterior through to Wayne's trophy room and their spa-like indoor pool, check out the lavish features…

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's beautiful mansion exterior

Their property is breathtaking

Wayne and Coleen bought the idyllic plot of land for their mansion for a sum of £4million back in 2017, and they went on to build a sprawling six-bedroom home on the 40-acre site. The postcard-worthy exterior is truly jaw-dropping with grand pillars, arched windows and a giant front door.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's grand entranceway

The house has a grand entrance

There's a walled garden around the property and mammoth gates at the front. In one moment, Coleen was seen climbing the steps alongside her metal railings, up to her traditional black door.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's swimming pool

In one clip, Coleen was seen in a plush robe heading down for some relaxation at their indoor pool. The utterly stunning space looks like it could be a spa in a five-star hotel. Watch...

WATCH: Coleen takes a dip in private pool at stunning home

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's trophy room

Check out Wayne's trophy room!

Wayne has had an illustrious footballing career and no pro footballer's home would be complete without a decked out trophy room. The space is filled with glass cabinets that are packed with memorabilia from over the years.

Their dream home didn't come without its heartache though, as progress on their building site was delayed due to the pandemic, meaning they moved into the house much later than planned, but to make matters worse, they then had a traveller camp next door.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Coleen Rooney opened up about her libel case trial

According to the Daily Mail, the courts ruled that the inhabitants of the camp had to move on but they had 12 months to move off the land, meaning the Rooney's just had to put up with it in the meantime.

What else did we learn from the documentary?

One of the topics that was raised in the series was the heartbreaking death of Coleen's sister Rosie. She passed away aged 14 in 2013, after battling a rare genetic disorder, Rett syndrome.

© Photo: Rex Coleen's sister sadly passed away

Speaking about caring for Rosie, Coleen said: "I used to do her hair and used to love picking clothes with me mum for her. She brought that little bit extra to the house. We fell in love with her.

"Rosie, she struggled. She couldn't walk and talk and would be in pain and sick but she still put a smile on her face."