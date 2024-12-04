Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom fight back amid $15m Montecito mansion financial woes
katy perry and orlando bloom© Mike Coppola

Prince Harry's neighbors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom fight back amid $15m Montecito mansion woes

The Roar singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor have been through hell with their property

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Orlando Bloom's wife Katy Perry celebrated in November after successfully winning her court case brought about by the former owner of their Montecito mansion, Carl Westcott.

Carl hoped to rescind the property transaction after he claimed he was "mentally incapacitated" at the time, but a judge agreed he was of "sound mind" during the deal and ruled the transaction would still stand.

WATCH: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry make out live on stage

The $15 million property purchase originally took place in 2020, with business manager Bernie Gudvi acting as Katy's agent.

However, the war is not over for the 'Roar' singer and her actor husband because Katy is now countersuing Carl for $6 million in damages and income lost due to not being able to rent out the home in the time that the legal battle took place.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California© Jon Kopaloff, Getty
The stars are now suing their former homeowner

The house in question is rather spectacular with eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses, and a gorgeous outdoor pool.

Katy's legal team are asking "for lost fair-market rental value, deferred maintenance and repairs needed for water damage and a tree falling," as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

katy perry cracking eggs© Instagram
Katy occasionally shares looks inside her private home

Orlando's luck hasn't been much better when it comes to property purchases though as his mid-century Beverly Hills pad was a nightmare to shift.

It was sold by Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim, and speaking about it, he said: "This was a flip Orlando and I did, it was a real challenge," he explained. "We had to lease it for a few years but we finally sold it for $7m."

What's Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home like?

Katy and Orlando already reside in Montecito with their daughter Daisy Dove, near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sprawling estate.

orlando bloom sofa
Their property is beautiful

The couple have a $14.2million home complete with a pool, manicured grounds and stunning scenery. Since living there, Orlando and Katy have shared small glimpses into their private space, including a wood-clad office area and a very stylish yet cozy lounge with a stunning color scheme.

Orlando has previously shared a video of him braving an ice bath in the garden of his luxury home. 

Orlando Bloom takes ice bath in garden of Montecito mansion© Instagram
Orlando Bloom takes ice bath in garden of Montecito mansion

The ice bath looks to be in a secluded area of their outdoor space that is sectioned off by foliage and behind that, tall trees are seen for extra privacy. 

Could Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom be moving to the UK?

Speaking on The One Show, Katy revealed why she likes London so much and also her plans to spend more time there.

She said: "It's one of my favourite cities. Beyond Santa Barbara where I live, my hometown in California, Orlando and I spend so much time in London.

katy perry baby daisy update© Photo: Getty Images
Katy loves London

"Lately, we've been thinking about maybe spending more time," she added, looking excited. "We love it so much, we feel like you guys are really refined.

"We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday, we went to the Princess Diana playground. It's great for kids. She literally went to a dinosaur-themed high tea today, I mean, where else can you do that?"

