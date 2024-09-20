Orlando Bloom's $7m mid-century Beverly Hills mansion that took years to sell

Orlando Bloom is an instantly recognisable face in Hollywood thanks to his major roles in films such as Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, so it's no wonder that the actor has an impressive house or two.

The British-born heartthrob, 47, and his equally successful fiancée, multiple award-winning superstar Katy Perry, 39, reside in a stunning home in Montecito worth $14 million.

However, the pair used to live in the Beverly Hills area, which is where Orlando also owned a swanky, mid-century pad worth $7 million.

© Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week

The father-of-two was given a mention in the most recent series of Netflix's Selling Sunset, a reality show that often gives glimpses inside the mansions of the super-rich and famous.

Orlando's home was recently sold by Jason Oppenheim who, along with his twin brother Brett, runs the multi-billion dollar brokerage based in Los Angeles.

Orlando Bloom's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills

1/ 6 © Netflix/Selling Sunset Orlando's mid-century mansion Jason explained on the show that Orlando's former home was in Trousdale Estates, a luxury area of Beverly Hills where the Lord of the Rings actor was renting out a home for a few years after renovating it. "This was a flip Orlando and I did, it was a real challenge," he explained. "We had to lease it for a few years but we finally sold it for $7m."

2/ 6 © Netflix,Oppenheim Group Traditional elements In the same episode, while discussing Orlando's property, a resurfaced clip from 2019 was shown in which Jason is showing his co-star and employee, Chrishell Stause, a tour of the home. He tells her the home was originally from the 1950s and that designers had decided to keep the sunken seating area, keeping a nod to the mid-century style. We love! Although Orlando mostly rented out this property before eventually selling, we can see why the actor bought the home in the first place thanks to its unique and beautiful design.

3/ 6 © Instagram Katy and Orlando's Beverly Hills mansion Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 and, after a brief split in 2017, got back together in 2018. In 2019, they then got engaged and a year later they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove. The pair used to live in a mansion worth around the $18 million mark but sold it in 2022. However, before they moved, they did share the odd glimpse inside their home. MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline This hilarious photo was taken during the coronavirus pandemic and showed Katy promoting hand sanitiser. Although for filming, Katy had removed family photographs from the shelves, their gorgeous living room was a stunning navy blue color with plenty of shelves and a large TV mounted on the wall.

4/ 6 © Instagram Around the same time, Orlando, and lots of other actors, were doing lots of television interviews from home and here the star was filming in one of the rooms of his house which was full of toy cars.



5/ 6 © Instagram Montecito mansion with royal neighbors Now, Katy and Orlando spend most of their time at their massive home in Montecito where they can count Gwyneth Paltrow and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their neighbors. The pair don't often share a look inside their home, instead opting to live privately, but Orlando did show off one part of their living room when he posed with their dogs at home. They've opted for a neutral-toned sofa and blue, patterned wallpaper.

6/ 6 © Instagram Luxury garden Orlando shared a video of him braving an ice bath on his Instagram and it gave us a sneak peek of their garden at home. The ice bath looks to be in a secluded area of their outdoor space that is full of foliage and tall trees for extra privacy.



