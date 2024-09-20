Orlando Bloom's $7m mid-century Beverly Hills mansion that took years to sell

Orlando Bloom is an instantly recognisable face in Hollywood thanks to his major roles in films such as Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, so it's no wonder that the actor has an impressive house or two.
However, the pair used to live in the Beverly Hills area, which is where Orlando also owned a swanky, mid-century pad worth $7 million.
The father-of-two was given a mention in the most recent series of Netflix's Selling Sunset, a reality show that often gives glimpses inside the mansions of the super-rich and famous.
Orlando's home was recently sold by Jason Oppenheim who, along with his twin brother Brett, runs the multi-billion dollar brokerage based in Los Angeles.
Orlando Bloom's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills
Orlando's mid-century mansion
Jason explained on the show that Orlando's former home was in Trousdale Estates, a luxury area of Beverly Hills where the Lord of the Rings actor was renting out a home for a few years after renovating it.
"This was a flip Orlando and I did, it was a real challenge," he explained.
"We had to lease it for a few years but we finally sold it for $7m."
Traditional elements
In the same episode, while discussing Orlando's property, a resurfaced clip from 2019 was shown in which Jason is showing his co-star and employee, Chrishell Stause, a tour of the home.
He tells her the home was originally from the 1950s and that designers had decided to keep the sunken seating area, keeping a nod to the mid-century style. We love!
Although Orlando mostly rented out this property before eventually selling, we can see why the actor bought the home in the first place thanks to its unique and beautiful design.
Katy and Orlando's Beverly Hills mansion
Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 and, after a brief split in 2017, got back together in 2018. In 2019, they then got engaged and a year later they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.
The pair used to live in a mansion worth around the $18 million mark but sold it in 2022. However, before they moved, they did share the odd glimpse inside their home.