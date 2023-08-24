Inside Orland Bloom and Katy Perry's pristine $32m homes where they're raising daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are raising daughter Daisy Dove between their Beverly Hills mansion and their pad in Montecito. The former set them back $17.9million while the latter cost them a sum of $14.2million, and they are both truly spectacular with stunning interiors. Take a tour of the two megamansions…

Katy and Orlando's Beverly Hills home

The couple's Beverly Hills mansion boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars.

Katy shared a peek inside her walk-in wardrobe shortly after welcoming daughter Daisy as she thanked her friends for their gifts. "Thank you uncle Lionel and aunty Lisa," Katy wrote alongside a photo of a mini white unicorn dressing gown, which was positioned on the wooden floorboards with white walls and colourful dresses hanging in the background.