What to know about Katy Perry's million-dollar legal battle over famous millionaire's home

Katy Perry has landed herself in hot water – more specifically, in a multi-million dollar lawsuit – so much so that a proposed law has been named after her, and it's definitely an honor.

The "Teenage Dream" singer, along with her partner Orlando Bloom and business manager Bernie Gudvi, are embroiled in a legal battle over a home the couple purchased in Montecito, California – home to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and others – three years ago.

The three are being accused of having disingenuously bought the property, with its previous owner claiming he was not of sound mind when he agreed to sell it.

WATCH: Katy Perry accused of "mom-shaming" American Idol contestant

Who is suing Katy Perry over a home?

Katy is being sued by Carl Westcott, the founder of 1-800 Flowers, who purchased the home at the center of the legal drama for $11.25 million just two months before he sold it.

Westcott, 84, who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease – a rare, degenerative brain disease – in 2015, claimed days after the deal was finalized that he had changed his mind about the sale.

After a suicide attempt in October of 2021, the business entrepreneur was transferred to a mental health facility in Dallas, and currently lives in a facility for patients facing dementia.

© Getty Katy and Orlando purchased the home in 2020, two months after it was sold to Westcott

Why is Katy Perry being sued?

Back in 2020, Katy and Orlando – with Katy's business manager acting as her agent – purchased Westcott's 1930s Montecito estate in 2020 for $15 million. The property boasts 9,285-square-foot, 2.5 acres, a three-bedroom guest house, and plenty of more luxurious amenities.

In the midst of the home sale, People reports that per Wescott's lawyer, he was showing signs of both "delusion" and "intrusive thoughts," plus "post-operative delirium" as a result of spinal surgery just five days before the sale.

A week after the surgery, when he claims he started to feel "mentally clear," Westcott reached out to Katy's business manager Bernie, retracting his wishes of selling the home.

In turn, Bernie's attorney Eric Rowan has argued that Westcott's Huntington's Disease did not impact his mental capacity, as he claims, and therefore he was of sound mind when he decided to sell the home two months after his own May 2020 purchase.

© Getty Montecito, which is a neighborhood of Santa Barbara, is a popular enclave for celebrities

Will Katy Perry go to court over the Montecito home sale lawsuit?

Yes, though her business manager is at the center of the lawsuit, given he acted as the agent in the sale, Katy may have to take the stand in coming days as the two parties argue over who should keep the residence.

MORE: Katy Perry announces major career news away from American Idol

MORE: Katy Perry resurfaces for the first time since ex-husband Russell Brand's shocking allegations

People reports that during her time in court this week, it was revealed that Katy and Orlando hope to raise their three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in Montecito. Katy is also seeking over $5 million in damages from Westcott, a tally she claims could cover the income she and Orlando allegedly missed out on should they have rented out the property, plus to cover the cost of another residence they have lived in.

© Getty Stars such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Ellen DeGeneres, and others all have homes in the area

What is The Perry Act?

In the midst of Katy's battle over the Montecito home, various lawmakers have proposed a new law titled The Perry Act, or the Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act, which focuses on protecting seniors from bad real estate transactions.

In the official website, a statement claims: "We acknowledge the unique vulnerabilities that older Americans, especially those living with degenerative diseases must contend with, particularly in the face of unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit their trust and financial security for personal gain."

Though it has yet to go through the legislative process, several senators, representatives, and assembly members from both the Democratic and Republican parties have endorsed the proposed bill.

What do the Real Housewives have to do with this Katy Perry court case?

Carl Wescott's daughter-in-law is Kameron Wescott, star of Real Housewives of Dallas (which was canceled in 2021). Cameron has taken to social media to support her father-in-law and criticize Katy and Orlando's actions. "He doesn't deserve to be in this position, especially when he's on his deathbed. It is absolutely heartless that he has to go through all this," she wrote on her Instagram as the trial began.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.