Sally Field's lounge at $2.3m LA home is a library for her five grandchildren

Sally Field has three grown-up sons and five grandchildren, so it's safe to say the Academy Award-winning actress has one big happy family.

It's lucky then that the Mrs Doubtfire star, 78, has a home big enough to accommodate everyone when the family have gatherings and get-togethers.

Sally lives in the sought-after area of the Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighbourhood in the region of LA, in a mansion that she purchased for $2.3 million in 2002.

© Getty Images Sally Field

Previously, she was residing further up the coast in a five-bed, 6-bath, 6,000-square-foot Malibu mansion.

She sold the home for $5.5m in 2001.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 celebrity homes that will make your jaw drop

Sally Field's lounge at LA home is practically a library

Earlier this year, Sally took to her Instagram to share her support for Kamala Harris who, at the time, had not long announced she was taking over from President Joe Biden to run as the Democratic nominee for the November 2024 elections.

Sally said she was hopeful and gave a mention to her newly registered-to-vote 18-year-old grandson.

© Instagram Sally Field shared a photo of her impressive living room at her LA home

But the photo caught our eye as it was taken from her huge living room at home, and it resembled a library.

Sally has styled the interiors gorgeously. The TV is placed on top of a cream unit with black handles, and the shelves of the unit surrounding the screening are bursting with books.

Not only that but there are also plenty of Sally's trophies, awards and accolades on display – a shrine to the thespian's esteemed career in the arts.

In front of the shelves, which appear to expand across the entire wall, there is a dark wooden coffee table in the center of the room placed neatly on top of a cream-patterned rug.

© Jamie McCarthy The star lives in Los Angeles

On the table were more books, a mug and other home items.

There is also a large sofa. In the photo, her grandchildren are sitting and watching the TV from the cosy seats. To the right of the couch is a small ottoman seat in a grey-striped pattern.

MORE: Nicole Kidman apologizes to neighbors over appearance of palatial $3.4m home

Sally Field's impressive Los Angeles home

The Forrest Gump actor's 2,806 square-foot LA abode has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, therefore it's technically a downsize from her former coastal home, but that by no means makes it small in stature.

The house is placed high above sea level and nestled in the hills, meaning Sally is lucky enough to have ocean, city, canyon and mountain views all from her garden.

Inside, it also boasts a custom kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry. The master bedroom also has walk-in closets, a spa bathtub and a private balcony.

© Sally Field Sally Field with her youngest son, Sam, at her home

Sally's three sons and five grandchildren

Sally is a mom to three sons, Peter, 55, Eli, 52, and Sam, 37, who have all gone on to carve out successful careers themselves. Her eldest, Peter, was born in 1969 when Sally was married to Steven Craig.

Peter now works as a writer and has worked on film scripts, including Top Gun: Maverick for which he nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Peter is a dad to three kids, Isabel, Sophie, and Ogden.

© Getty Images Sally Field's eldest son Peter works in the film industry

Eli was born three years after and works as a producer and director. In 2004 he married his wife Sasha, who is a former actress, and they have two sons, Noah and Colin.

© Scott Gries Sally Field with her second eldest son Eli

Sally's youngest son is Sam Greisman, the only child she welcomed with her ex-husband, Alan Greisman. Sam is a writer and producer, known for Dinner with Jeffrey and After School.

Sally "didn't even bat an eye" when Sam came out as gay to her, and the two have come together to publicly support the LGBTQ community.