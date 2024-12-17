Lorraine Kelly reveals jungle-style conservatory at boathouse ahead of big family milestone

Lorraine Kelly is readying her quiet countryside home for her first Christmas as a grandmother after she and her husband Steve Smith's daughter Rosie welcomed baby Billie in August.

Posing up a storm in her festive attire, the TV star shared a peek inside her conservatory at her Buckinghamshire house. Perched on the edge of the River Thames, the large windows offer the family serene views of greenery and water.

© Instagram Lorraine had decorated her riverside conservatory with lots of indoor plants

Championing indoor-outdoor living, Lorraine has decorated her orangery-style room with lots of indoor plants perched on a wooden bench near the windows.

Gold tinsel has been wound around their leaves for Christmas, while the rest of the room remains neutral with herringbone floors and a floral brown and white chaise lounge.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lorraine Kelly welcomes daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie onto her show

Lorraine also added a touch of sparkle with her festive outfit, which was a black glittery co-ord from Bonmarché and gold heels.

Lorraine's home

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Lorraine and Steve relocated from Dundee after their daughter Rosie moved to Singapore

Lorraine and Steve relocated from her seven-bedroom mansion in Dundee to Buckinghamshire in 2017 in order to be closer to London for work. She explained in an interview with The Times they wanted to downside to the "quirky three-bedroom boathouse by the Thames" after Rosie moved to Singapore.

© Instagram The Scottish presenter has ample natural light in her home

Since then, she has shared a few snaps inside her property. In another photo of the conservatory, Lorraine revealed the room boasts a cream sofa, a wooden coffee table and fun prints on the walls. In the summer, the sunlight streams through the large windows, while her garden features a decking area and an outdoor sofa where she can curl up and gaze out at the garden.

Lorraine has a beautiful home in Buckinghamshire

The conservatory is not the only place in the home with river views. Lorraine admitted her favourite place in her house is the kitchen, adding: "We can see the river from it… Our next-door neighbour is a Team GB kayaker. I love watching her cut through the water, the boats going up and down, and everyone waving."

Heartfelt Christmas decorations

© Instagram She previously explained some of her Christmas decorations from her daughter Rosie are her most treasured

Lorraine has transformed her home for Christmas, offering a glimpse of her frosted Christmas tree topped with red and white decorations as she promoted her book The Island Swimmer.

She previously told HELLO! that she has some very sentimental decorations that make a regular appearance at her home.

"I've an advent calendar that I got when Rosie was born 27 years ago that comes out every single year and I still get excited at counting down the days until Christmas," she said.

"The most irreplaceable of all my Christmas decorations is the fairy snowman on top of the tree. Rosie made it when she was at nursery school, so it's a quarter of a century old, and although it's a bit wonky and worse for wear, it's more precious to me than a diamond-studded solid gold ornament."

No doubt these traditions will continue as Rosie's daughter Billie grows up!

MORE: Rosie Kelly reveals sweet nickname for daughter Billie as she enjoys ‘first night out’